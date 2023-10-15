UNO Digital Bank partners with Collabera Digital to enable seamless integration with GCash

Contributing towards financial inclusion and growth of digital economy through digital initiatives and partnerships.

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Collabera Digital , a leading provider of Digital Engineering services, is the partner of choice for the latest digital banking platform by UNO Digital Bank, to increase and expand their user base through developing and integrating a mini application in GCash, the largest Fintech and Lifestyle SuperApp in the Philippines extending across millions of engaged GCash users.

UNO Digital Bank is Southeast Asia’s first full-spectrum digital bank that aims to provide online banking solutions hinged on the latest technology. Their mission is to provide a single trusted interface to manage one’s entire financial life cycle journey with speed and ease. The company was one of the first Fintech companies to receive an outright Digital Banking License from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. UNO Digital Bank continues to partner with trusted and effective members of the banking and financial services industry to help elevate the banking experience to one that is more accessible, reliable, and secure.

GCash, owned by the Philippines’ first and only double unicorn, Mynt, is the leading finance SuperApp in the Philippines. It provides convenient and secure financial services to its users and has been a major enabler of the country’s financial inclusion agenda. The app offers various services like sending money, bills payment, e-commerce, savings, investments, insurance, lending, and more. Furthermore, GCash is committed to sustainability, promoting a green digital lifestyle, and contributing to a greener future. It also prioritizes the safety of its users, strengthening account protection and empowering customers with education as well as investments in trust and security innovations.

The joint efforts between UNO Digital Bank, GCash, and Collabera Digital have made digital financial services easily accessible to individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status or location in the Philippines. The collaboration has also contributed to the growth of the digital economy by revolutionizing the way people conduct business through mobile banking and digital wallets.

Collabera Digital was instrumental in helping UNO Digital Bank and GCash, with the right tech strategy that addressed AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) systems and building a robust, integrated API platform. This strategic partnership enabled business agility and faster time to market, resulting in a seamless customer experience, increase in user base, faster account opening, and convenient cash-in and cash-out options for end customers.

“Our partnership with GCash is significant in scaling and increasing our customer reach. As a greenfield bank, built independently of a larger traditional institution, we have to be innovative in identifying opportunities to grow and expand. GCash, with their 80M+ users and active thrust towards financial inclusion, is a great partner leading to a win-win proposition for both the entities”, said Manish Bhai, Founder and CEO of UNO Digital Bank.

According to Manan Mehta, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Collabera Digital in the Philippines, the success of this engagement is a result of the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders. Manan said, “By leveraging our deep understanding of GCash and UNO Digital Bank’s tech stack and their value proposition, our team brought in proven digital engineering methodologies, by successfully integrating UNO Digital Bank into GCash’s SuperApp. We are proud of our team for surpassing the expectations of both our customers in terms of timelines and quality of delivery.” Manan also expressed enthusiasm about the continuation of Collabera Digital’s game-changing partnership with UNO Digital Bank and GCash which promises to drive financial inclusion in the Philippines.

The significance of this partnership lies in the collaboration of diverse stakeholders, including financial institutions, technology companies, and the society at large, all of whom play vital roles in promoting financial inclusion and advancing the digital economy in the country.

About Collabera Digital

Collabera Digital is a new age digital engineering company delivering unique experiences, actionable insights, and intelligent products & platforms at the intersection of talent & technology. We are at the forefront of innovation, blending human creativity with smart technologies to drive transformative solutions. Our client-first and highly collaborative approach enables organizations to accelerate their digital journeys with efficiency and velocity at scale.

Since our inception in 2010, Collabera Digital has soared to unparalleled heights. With a global presence spanning 11 countries throughout APAC and Europe, our network of over 25 offices serves as the epicenter of digital innovation. We proudly cater to a prestigious clientele, counting Fortune 500 companies amongst our 300+ esteemed clients.

For more information, visit https://collaberadigital.com .

About UNO Digital Bank

UNO Digital Bank is a full-spectrum credit-led digital bank licensed under the Digital Banking License framework promulgated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in the Philippines. With UNO Digital Bank, Filipinos can use one trusted app to save, borrow, transact, invest, and protect their money; to manage their finances with speed and ease.

For more information about UNO Digital Bank, please visit https://uno.bank .

