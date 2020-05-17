‘Unorthodox’ Stars Amit Rahav & Shira Haas Have Already Been Friends for 10 Years!

Amit Rahav and Shira Haas have known each other for a very long time.

The 24-year-old Israeli Unorthodox actor opened up about his frendship with the 25-year-old actress on the latest episode of Variety and iHeart’s The Big Ticket podcast.

“It was kind of secretive. We got an audition for The Orchestra. This was the name of the project. No one told us anything about Netflix. I just knew that it was for a Hasidic guy from the Satmar community, and I just got two scenes: the first-date scene and one of the bedroom scenes,” he explained of the audition process for the show.

“Then I got to know that I’m doing the audition with Shira. Shira and I have been friends for 10 years. We grew up next to each other. It was so exciting because we were waiting for this opportunity to act with each other. The night before, we were speaking on the phone and did the date scene in Yiddish. We both never spoke Yiddish before and never did a scene in Yiddish. I was in my bedroom speaking with her on the phone, and it did feel like a first date. It did feel very charming. It was magical, this conversation, and we felt this could work. We were crossing fingers for each other: ‘I wish we would get it. I wish we would do it together.’”

