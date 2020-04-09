‘Unsettling’ stuff Tiger King didn’t show

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has been described as “categorically racist” by the show’s creator.

Rebecca Chalkin admitted the wildcat enthusiast had made “very unsettling” comments that were cut from the show.

The popular Netflix series is the true crime story about Exotic, 57, who kept a zoo in Oklahoma and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

He’s currently serving 22 years in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Carole.

When pressed about unearthed footage from 2015, which showed Exotic ranting about how as a white man he couldn’t use the N-word, Chalkin admitted that similar incidents had occurred during Tiger King filming.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “Yes. Joe is a racist, I would say categorically. He said things when we were filming that were very unsettling.”

Explaining why they made the decision to omit this from the final cut, she said: “They didn’t have a context in the story, but he has a lot to learn.

“I think most of it was ignorance and not having a lot of exposure, and I think he even evolved over the course of the time that we filmed.”

Audiences have been gripped by the story of Exotic, who is married to Dillon Passage, his fourth husband.

And fellow co-director Eric Goode added that despite Exotic’s “incredible character”, people should not forget that he “did a lot of horrible things”.

He said: “Joe committed some really serious crimes and Joe was not only cruel and inhumane to his animals, he was cruel to the people around him.

“I think it’s very important for people to understand that Joe is an actor and he tells people what they want to hear.”

TRUMP COMMENTS ON JOE EXOTIC

media_camera Joe Exotic (second from right) during his wedding to Travis Maldonado and John Finlay. Picture: Netflix

US President Donald Trump has commented on whether he would consider granting Exotic a pardon.

During a presidential briefing, Mr Trump was asked about the likelihood of granting the pardon, which would set aside the punishment for his crime.

“He’s asking you for a pardon saying he was unfairly convicted,” the reporter said. “I was wondering if you’ve seen the show and if have any thoughts on pardoning Joe Exotic?”

Mr Trump replied: “I know nothing about it. He has 22 years for what? What did he do?”

The reporter told the President: “He allegedly hired someone to murder an animal-rights activist but he said he didn’t do that.”

“I’ll take a look,” Mr Trump said.

Yesterday Donald Trump Jr joked that he would be in favour of Exotic getting a pardon.

“It would be pretty amazing to ultimately see that,” the President’s son said on SiriusXM’s The Jim and Sam Show.

“It doesn’t seem like he was totally innocent of anything. But when they’re saying, ‘We’re putting this guy away for 30 years’. I’m saying that seems sort of aggressive.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as ‘Unsettling’ stuff Tiger King didn’t show