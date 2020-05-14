Until My Disabled Son’s Needs Are Met, Can I Get a Genius Award?

Times are tough. Lives have been disrupted. Parents are burning out. People are bored, they say.

Not me. I’m never bored, and I can’t afford to burn out with a kid who is dependent for all activities of daily life. He and I are constantly entertained by our challenges. He laughs at my efforts to make it all work. We high-five after accomplishing some new approach without either of us getting hurt. We both think I deserve this imaginary award. And if I get the cash, I’m buying us a floor lift!