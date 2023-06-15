Up the Irons! The Op Games and Iron Maiden Release First-Ever MONOPOLY®: Iron Maiden Somewhere On Tour Edition

As the Band Continues Its Highly Anticipated Future Past Tour, Fans Can Relive Some of the Greatest Live Performances from the Prolific Metal Band with this Unique Piece of Tabletop Memorabilia

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Usaopoly (The Op Games) , the board game and puzzle publisher behind iconic licensed games and best-selling party games Telestrations®, Blank Slate™, and Hues and Cues™, has teamed up with Iron Maiden , one of heavy metal’s most prolific and influential bands of all time, and global leader in play Hasbro to bring fans the ultimate piece of tabletop memorabilia – MONOPOLY®: Iron Maiden Somewhere on Tour.

Played by traditional MONOPOLY rules, players will buy, sell, and trade properties named after classic albums, including The Number of the Beast, Brave New World, Senjutsu and more, to bankrupt their opponents and be the last one with Eddie-faced money to win. The notorious mascot also adorns the traditional Chance and Community Chest cards, aptly renamed “Feeling Lucky?” and “Open the Box,” entertaining gamers and Troopers alike with instances of success (“Advance to nearest Maiden Goodies”) and brushes with bad luck (“Bad weather… Ed Force One diverted”). Six custom sculpted pewter tokens also serve as miniature tributes to the band’s records and gear, such as an Albatross, Amp Stack, Flying Helmet, Nicko’s Drum Kit, Wasted Years Computer, and Steve’s Bass.

“We’re delighted to have been given the opportunity to have MONOPOLY get the full Eddie treatment,” said Rod Smallwood, Manager of Iron Maiden. “In true Maiden fashion we commissioned our main tour artist, Akirant, to grace the board and the box lid with some of our most loved Eddies on tour. The game is full of our humor (who else would ransom Nicko’s pal Sooty?), even the player pieces reflect our unique history (yeah, the impaled albatross!) and the weird and wonderful world we share with our fans and they have come to expect from us!”

MONOPOLY: Iron Maiden Edition releases hot on the trail of The Future Past Tour 2023 currently traversing Europe through August. Fans in North America can join the Iron Maiden celebration this fall when the band brings heavy metal stateside at the Power Trip Festival taking place in Indio, California this October, as well as three shows in western Canada.

“We’re excited to add another prolific license to our line with the launch of MONOPOLY®: Iron Maiden Edition and provide fans with a new collectible that merges one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time with Hasbro’s timeless Fast-Dealing Property Trading Game,” said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. “The Iron Maiden fandom shares a universal sense of camaraderie, and we love that we can provide them with an engaging game that highlights so many of the band’s legendary shows and immaculate album art.”

MONOPOLY®: Iron Maiden Edition (MSRP: $44.99), the ultimate collectible game for Iron Maiden “Troopers,” is available now from The Op Games . Follow along on social @TheOpGames and @IronMaiden for more about the game and latest announcements.

About MONOPOLY

MONOPOLY first hit shelves in 1935 with the Racecar, Thimble, Boot, Top Hat, and Battleship among the original set of MONOPOLY tokens, while the Scottie Dog and Wheelbarrow were added in the early 1950s. Although the brand has evolved over the 87 years, the gameplay and iconography of the classic MONOPOLY game has remained unchanged, making it a timeless classic sure to be enjoyed by future generations. Today, MONOPOLY is the world’s favourite family game brand and is enjoyed by more than one billion players in 114 countries across the globe.

About Usaopoly (aka The Op Games)

The Op, also known as Usaopoly, is a family entertainment company and leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and best-selling titles such as TELESTRATIONS®, BLANK SLATE™, HUES & CUES™, TAPPLE and HARRY POTTER™ HOGWARTS BATTLE™ as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY®, CLUE®, MUNCHKIN®, TRIVIAL PURSUIT®, DICE THRONE, SMASH UP, and more. The Op continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Hasbro, Disney, Marvel, Nintendo, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon. The Op is passionate about bringing family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play! Learn more at www.TheOp.games .

About Iron Maiden

Founded in east London in the mid-1970s by songwriter and bassist Steve Harris, Iron Maiden’s decades-spanning career has made them one of the most revered and influential bands of all time. With over 100 million record sales, almost 2,500 live performances across 64 countries and 17 studio albums – including their latest, Senjutsu, released in 2021 – Iron Maiden have remained fearlessly creative and dedicated to their legions of fans for almost half a century.

About Global Merchandising Services Ltd

Global Merchandising Services are a music artist, celebrity, and brand merchandise company. Headquartered in London and Los Angeles, Global is a licensing powerhouse with best-in-class design, product development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer sales. Global executes and delivers business through all channels of retail distribution, live events, web stores, pop-up stores, brand origination and development, sponsorship, endorsements, and third-party licensing. As the exclusive partner for its extensive roster of musical artists and brands, Global develops unique and innovative merchandise programs for its clients. Winner of 7 Licensing Industry Awards, from best celebrity license programs to product awards, acknowledging Global’s expertise and ability to deliver on a worldwide basis for its clients.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a global leader in play whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through gaming, consumer products and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands.

Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com/en-us .

