Up to 30% off Sunspel Riviera shirts + free shipping

The polo shirt was tailored specifically for Daniel Craig for his role as James Bond in the 2006 Bond movie Casino Royale. The design is based on a classic 1950s Sunspel design made for the Italian Riviera. This polo shirt is 100% cotton and warp knitted on old lace machines.

Bond also wears a white Sunspel v-neck t-shirt and Sunspel grey t-shirt in the same film, both are also available with a discount.

To mark the release of Daniel Craig’s final Bond film No Time to Die (later) this year, Sunspel has released two exclusive versions of the iconic Riviera Polo Shirt.

Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt

Now for the first time the Riviera Polo Shirt is available in Sea Island Cotton – the rarest and most luxurious cotton in the world favoured by Bond creator Ian Fleming. Sea Island cotton has an exceptionally long fibre which gives the fabric an unmatched smoothness and softness to the touch.

Sunspel Riviera Polo in Sea Island Cotton

Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt in Grey Melange

For Craig’s first outing as Bond, Sunspel and Lindy Hemming created the Riviera T-shirt in a grey melange. Now, to celebrate his final performance in the role, we have for the first time made the iconic Riviera Polo Shirt available in the same grey melange colourway.

Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt in Grey Melange

