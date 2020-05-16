Up to 50 murder convictions could be quashed after review launched into cop who beat people up

Prosecutors in Chicago could be about to exonerate more than 50 people who may have been wrongly jailed for murders they did not commit, after allegations that a a cop framed or pressured them to make a confession

Retired Chicago detective Reynaldo Guevara is accused of framing dozens of men, mainly Latinos, from the northwest of Chicago during the 1980s and 1990s.

So far, 20 people have been exonerated in cases where Guevara took the lead.

A further 14 men whose cases are under review remain in prison, while 16 have completed their sentences but could see their records wiped clean. Some potentially innocent men have died behind bars.

Guevara is alleged to have beat people to force them into making false confessions, or intimidated witnesses to make fake statements stating they were at murder scenes when they were not.

Guevara is even alleged to have told witnesses who to select from police lineups.

The ex-cop has not been charged with any crimes.

But he has helped inmates win freedom by repeatedly invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination or insisting he couldn’t remember facts, forcing prosecutors to dismiss charges in several cases.

Every time charges are dropped against somebody who alleges Guevara framed them, attorneys say appeals in other Guevara cases become stronger.

‘With Guevara, we put together this pattern that we can use to buttress individual cases,’ said Karen Daniel, director of Northwestern University’s Center on Wrongful Convictions. The organization represented Gabriel Solache, who spent nearly two decades in prison for a double murder before a judge threw out his confession to Guevara. Prosecutors dropped charges against Solache in December 2017.

Jose Maysonet spent nearly 27 years in prison for a double-murder in a Guevara case before prosecutors dropped the charges against him.

Prosecutors in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office are now going to conduct a ‘comprehensive review’ of convictions that detective Guevara was involved with, according to BuzzFeed.

Nancy Adduci, director of Cook County’s Conviction Integrity Unit, is now compiling a list of names and case numbers of people who have been convicted of crimes in which Guevara had a hand in the prosecution.

Adduci said the review is part of the state’s attorney’s ‘mission to seek justice equitably’ and ‘build trust in the criminal justice system by remedying convictions that should not stand.’

‘Convincing prosecutors to take up a review of murder convictions is not something that’s easy to do in any sort of scenario,’ said Josh Tepfer, an attorney with the University of Chicago’s Exoneration Project.

But he added: ‘We showed them things that cannot be explained, examples of perjury, and examples of clear, uncontradicted framing of people that there’s no explanation otherwise.’

Tepfer recently met with top deputies from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office to set out the case against him.

Sometimes the alleged misconduct is not always obvious, particularly when cases are considered on their own, but looked at as a group patterns become clear.

‘I hope there’s some teeth in it,’ said Civil rights attorney Jennifer Bonjean who has already managed to secure exoneration for several of Guevara’s cases.

‘These cases take a lot of work, a lot of initiative, and I hope there’s the manpower, the commitment,’ she said.

One judge declared Guevara to have told ‘bald-faced lies’ during testimony given in 2018 for two men seeking to overturn their convictions.

In 2016, an appeals court declared that the detective had engaged in ‘alarming acts of misconduct.’

In a case from 2018, A federal jury awarded more than $17 million to a former inmate who alleged that three former Chicago police detectives – including Guevara – set him up for a murder he didn’t commit.

During the trial, Jacques Rivera’s attorneys alleged that Guevara coerced a 12-year-old boy, the only witness in a 1988 slaying, into identifying Rivera as the killer.

He walked free from jail in 2011.

‘You can’t just go around making up identifications and sending people to prison,’ Rivera’s lead attorney, Jon Loevy, told the jury. ‘That’s not right. That’s as dangerous as a bullet.’

Referring to the investigation, Loevy contended that ‘The whole thing was dirty,’ citing missing detective reports and ‘rigged lineups’ designed to incriminate his client, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Rivera spent 21 years in prison before he was exonerated in 2011 and released.

For his part, Guevara did what he has done repeatedly in other cases: He refused to answer questions.

When he took the stand in federal court in the Rivera lawsuit, Guevara invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 200 times.

‘This is a big case, this is an important case, this is a staggering case,’ Loevy said during closing arguments. ‘The things we have seen in this courtroom are unprecedented.’

Guevara has never been charged with a crime but in civil trials jurors are allowed to draw what is called a ‘negative inference’ from his silence.

In another overturned conviction from 2016, Armando Serrano, claiming that former detective Reynaldo Guevara and then-assistant state’s attorneys Matthew Coghlan and John Dillon collaborated to pressure a key witness into pinning the 1993 murder of Rodrigo Vargas on Serrano.

He and co-defendant Jose Montanez were released from incarceration in July 2016, after more than two decades in prison, when prosecutors dropped the charges, according to ABC News.

Serrano was wrongfully convicted of Vargas’ murder in Cook County, Illinois, in 1993 and spent 23 years behind bars.

Francisco Vicente was a key witness in the murder trial. He faced four felony charges at the time that he allegedly told Guevara that Serrano and Montanez had confessed to him that they fatally shot Vargas in his vehicle in 1993.

Vicente recanted his account of the admissions in 2004 after several interviews with students from the Medill Innocent Project, according to the Chicago Tribune. He said that Guevara had fed him the story.

In 2017, a Cook County judge dismissed another case involved Guevara, against Roberto Almodovar and William Negron.

The two men were convicted of a double homicide in 1995 on the strength of witness testimony obtained in part by Guevara.

Almodovar was granted his freedom while Guevara was once again held civilly liable for a wrongful conviction.

In 2009, Juan Johnson won a $21 million verdict against him in 2009 when he successfully argued that Guevara framed him for a 1989 murder.

