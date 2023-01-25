Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Latest News

Upcoming Mentorship Session with Ekeh, Zinox boss Excites Konga shopper, Jebutu

ByJimmys Post

Jan 25, 2023
Konga Jebutu Molayo

Advertisements




Read Time:2 Minute, 38 Second

Mrs. Molayo Jebutu, one of the customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, selected for the all-expense paid Knowledge Weekend programme with the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has expressed her excitement and expectations from the exclusive mentorship session.

Mrs. Jebutu, who confessed to be an ardent and loyal shopper on Konga, was one of the first batch of winners unveiled by the e-commerce company for the highly anticipated mentorship programme scheduled to hold in February.

‘‘I was excited after being contacted by Konga and subsequently being informed of my selection. I am looking forward to a very interesting programme. I expect to be able to expand my network, gain more knowledge on business management from Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh and have fun,’’ she enthused.

While sharing insights from her understanding of e-commerce and how Konga has transformed her shopping experience, Mrs. Jebutu, who hails from Osun State, heaped praises on the company, citing a few key qualities that have endeared her to the Konga brand.

In her words: ‘‘My experience with Konga has been centred around three major factors. They include fast delivery, good customer service and good prices for the items. I commend them for that.’’

Mrs. Jebutu was selected randomly from shoppers participating in the current edition of the Konga Jara promotion.

The shopping fiesta commenced on Tuesday December 13, 2022 and will end on Tuesday January 31, 2023. An annual festive season sale, Konga Jara offers massive deals, mouthwatering discounts and huge savings for all categories of shoppers but with a difference this time round, with 12 lucky shoppers set to enjoy an all-expense paid weekend mentorship programme with Ekeh.

Selected shoppers will enjoy a host of exciting initiatives lined up for the two-day session such as fully funded fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding and cost of return trip all funded by Konga Kares.

In addition, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Mr. Ekeh.

Participants are also expected to dine with Mr. Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, in addition to engaging him on his record-breaking entrepreneurial journey.

Four slots are yet to be filled for the much-anticipated mentorship programme.

Winners are currently being picked from customers who shopped on any of Konga’s various platforms, including online and offline in any Konga retail store nationwide or via Konga Bulk, as well as those who purchased flight tickets on Konga Travel or carried out transactions on KongaPay between December 1, 2022 till the end of January 31, 2023.

Although the selection is being done randomly, shoppers who have a higher frequency or volume of purchases stand a better chance of being selected for the much-anticipated mentorship programme.

Final list of winners will be published on the Konga website and on other major news media channels on February 6, 2023.


Post Views: 10


AIT

Advertisements

Source link

Related Post

Latest News

2023 Elections: DG NITDA Makes Case for Indigenous Fact Checkers in Combating Fake News

Jan 24, 2023
Latest News

Microsoft Extends Partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI in a ‘multibillion dollar’ Deal

Jan 24, 2023
Latest News

21st Century Technologies Commissions Digital Expert Academy in Lagos

Jan 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Blog

Infosys serves up purpose-driven digital innovations with sustainability off-court and AI on-court at the Australian Open 2023

Jan 25, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Klarna introduces Money Story: A personal overview of your spending in 2022

Jan 25, 2023 Jimmys Post
Latest News

Upcoming Mentorship Session with Ekeh, Zinox boss Excites Konga shopper, Jebutu

Jan 25, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

PGB signs MOU with global blockchain leader NChain

Jan 25, 2023 Jimmys Post