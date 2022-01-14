Upgrade for awards season: This 55-inch Hisense 4K TV is on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $150: The end of CES often means great discounts on TVs, including this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV, which is on sale for $499.99 at Amazon as of Jan. 11.

A lot of eye-catching new TVs were revealed at CES 2022. And while you might not buy a 98-inch monstrosity anytime soon, CES often means great deals on previous models that are more budget-friendly — and that actually fit in your living room.

One prime example is the Hisense 55-inch H9G Quantum Series 4K TV, which is on sale for just $499.99 at Amazon. That’s a savings of $150 and the lowest price we’ve seen on this model to date.

The Hisense H9G has a display with advanced Quantum Dot technology to showcase over a billion colors. That allows for bright and accurate 4K images. It also offers a high contrast range, Dolby Vision HDR, and 132 local dimming zones for up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. This means it’s a great option if you prefer to watch movies and shows in dark rooms while still seeing every detail.

Gamers will appreciate this TV’s super-low input lag and fast response times. It makes streaming easy, too, with hands-free voice controls compatible with Alexa devices or with the built-in Google Assistant. That includes commands to turn it on or off, change channels, and search for your favorite shows.

