May 10, 2021

Upgrade to a 75-inch QLED TV for less than $1,000 with this TCL deal

This is color saturation that your current LED TV just can’t provide.

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping

Save $201.99: The 75-inch TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV is seeing a 17% price drop at Amazon as of May 7, bringing it down to less than $1,000.

With a new Star Wars or Marvel show dropping what seems to be every damn month, much of vaxxed-up summer might still be spent in front of the TV. HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon isn’t blessing us until 2022, but the recently-released photos are enough to make us start looking for the perfect streaming TV.

Being willing to spend around a grand can land you with a 75-inch QLED on your wall. This huge TCL 5-Series TV is currently seeing the perfect discount to drop it below $1,000 on Amazon, and it can be delivered for free within a few days of ordering.

TCL’s budget QLED tech is an unbeatable value. Going into it expecting the bright HDR levels of a high-end Samsung won’t get you in that mindset, but comparing it to a few-years-old LED TV will provide some serious proof. It utilizes quantum dots — essentially a layer between LEDs and the screen to make hues pop and contrast deepened — while ol’ 4K LEDs don’t have that supercharged backlight. Keeping it at its most saturated may drain the brightness a bit, but not enough to squash your content’s energy. Plus, if you’ve never dabbled with HDR before, you may not even notice.

The 5 Series’ physical design is noteworthy, too. Its thin bezels and legs give it some real modern curb appeal even when off. The fact that Roku is built-in keeps an extra adapter and cord out of the picture, too.

