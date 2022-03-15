Upgrade your Apple arsenal with these devices and accessories on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Good news, bargain shoppers. You can upgrade your Apple arsenal without breaking the bank, as long as you know where to find the right deals. Lucky for you, we already did the grunt work.

Here’s 10 Apple devices and accessories to upgrade your setup for a steal. You can save up to 60% on chargers, iPads, AirPods, MacBooks, and more.

The OG AirPods Pro are known for their active noise cancellation feature, 30-hour battery life (with the included charging case), and adaptive EQ, and powerful bass thumping. Through Siri connectivity, they’ll even read your texts to you. Usually $249, you can get a pair on sale for $229.99.

Credit: Apple

This handcrafted wooden charging station can power up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once and all in one place. Its micro-suction tape technology even allows for one-hand operation. Upgrade your charging setup with the aesthetically-pleasing Triple Dock for just $71.99 — 19% off its usual retail price.

Credit: Oakywood

Pocket-sized, but more powerful than you think, these keychain chargers can deliver 950mAh to any sized Apple Watch on the go with a magnetic ring. The LED lights show you the status of your watch battery at any time and you can even charge the keychain while you charge your watch. Get a two-pack of these convenient chargers for only $38.99 (regularly $99) — a savings of 60%.

Credit: Go Gadgets

It’s not every day you can save 41% on a MacBook Air. This one’s from 2015 and boasts 256GB of memory, 8GB of RAM, a speedy 1.6GHz processor, and 12 hours of battery life. It’s usually $999, but you can get it refurbished to work like new for only $579.95.

Credit: Apple

Paint, draw, sketch, and more with strokes of different thickness and depth with this digital stylus that’s designed to work smoothly on iPads as well as other touchscreen tablets. Its 1.2mm fine tip lets you achieve pixel precision, and its palm rejection technology makes writing on screen feel just like paper. On sale again for 59% off, you can snag the Digi Pen for just $39.99.

Credit: Digi

Upgrade your charging cable to this USB-C universal magnetic one for only $25. Featured before, this one is tough, comes with a tip for your devices (Lightning, USB-C, or Micro-USB), and supports 100W PD Charge and QC3.0/4.0 and data transfer. It’s on sale for 54% off for a limited time.

Credit: ChargeASAP

Hailing from 2019, you can snag this iPad Mini 4 on sale for just $289.99. It’s refurbished to work as good as new, supports both WiFi and 4G unlocked, has 128GB of storage space, and holds a charge for 10 hours. Save 60% and get the tablet with pre-installed tempered glass, a snap-on plastic case, a UL certified wall charger, Lightning cable, and even its original Apple box.

Credit: Apple

Small enough to charge your Apple Watch anywhere, this portable charger features dual USB and micro-USB connectors so you can plug it into any device. Just about two inches tall and wide, it even comes with a string to connect it to your keys or purse for safekeeping. Usually $34, you can get it on sale for only $18.99 — 45% in savings.

Credit: Tech Zebra

With four dedicated charging spots, you can juice up your Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone, and even offer an extra charging zone for a friend. The rotating holder has Lightning, Micro USB, and USB Type-C connectors for a wide variety of devices. Plus, it’s on sale for just $29.99 (regularly $49).

Credit: Tech Zebra

With a metal tip for cleaning out small crevices and a soft sponge on the other end for stains and dirt, this little tool is a solid solution for cleaning your AirPods. In the middle, there’s even a bristle brush to clean out the sound hole of the earphone, covering all the bases. Get it on sale for only $14.99 and save 40% for a limited time.

Credit: Tech Zebra

