Upgrade your Mac menu bar with this efficient tool on sale for just $5

Anyone who spends all day working on a computer knows there’s always a way to make things run more efficiently. But without the proper tools, it can feel impossible to stay organized and productive. With the iStat Menus 6 System Monitor, you can finally learn to make your Mac system work for you and not the other way around.

iStat Menus 6 is an advanced system monitor for your ever-present menubar. It has essentially thought of everything to make your system run smoother and to help you manage your daily tasks in a smarter way. This program covers a vast range of stats, including a CPU monitor, GPU, memory, network usage, disk usage, disk activity, date, time, battery, and much more. The best part is that it doesn’t drain your Mac’s battery or slow down your operating system as it runs silently and efficiently in the background.

In addition to providing you extra sensors and extensive stats, iStat Menus 6 also allows you to change the look of your menu bar icons, dropdowns, and graphs. You can customize the color and style to your liking so you feel lighter and inspired every time you lift up your laptop screen and start working. Sync your calendar, get customized alerts the way you want them, and keep on top of what’s being sent and received on all of your network’s connections. It makes sense why this program scores so highly on MacUpdate, with 4.3 out of 5 stars. It makes your already-efficient Mac even better.

All you need is macOS 10.11+ to run this system, and once purchased, you can use it on up to three different devices.

Normally, lifetime access to iStat Menus 6 retails for $11. But, for a limited time, you can take 58% off and get it for just $4.99.