Upgrade your WFH setup with this 27-inch Dell 4K monitor, on sale for less than $300

Save $150: The Dell 27-inch 4K UHD S2721Q monitor is on sale for $299.99 at Dell as of May 6.

If you’ve ad the privilege to work from home this past year, you likely just grabbed any available computer monitor. But with more options in stock these days, it’s time for an upgrade. And if you need to look at a screen all day, it might as well be a display that looks nice.

For those who require the best, the Dell 27-inch 4K UHD monitor is now on sale for $299.99 when you buy directly from Dell. That’s a $150 discount that also includes free shipping. And if you need it fast, Dell promises that it will ship out within three business days.

The Dell S2721Q is a great option if your work or hobby requires seeing the finer details, such as with photography or graphic design. Its 4K UHD display with 3840 x 2160 resolution means you get four times the resolution of a Full HD monitor. You also get ultra-thin bezels along three sides, support for HDR playback, and an IPS plane that allows for extra clarity when you view it at wide angles.

And if you want to get some gaming in, the Dell S2721Q includes AMD FreeSync support for tear-free images and fast response times. On top of this, you get two built-in speakers, a screen that reduces blue light emissions, and two HDMI 2.0 ports for easy switching between two connected devices.

At just $299.99, this Dell 27-inch 4K monitor offers a lot of value while you enjoy work, movies, and games in the best possible resolution.

