Upgraded, Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds, Pumping Bass, IPX7 Waterproof, Secure Fit, Bluetooth 5 Headphones, Stereo Calls, Noise Isolation, One Step Pairing, Sports, Work Out



Product Description

Features To Go Further



Graphene-Enhanced Sound

Utilizing the unique strength and lightness of graphene, Liberty Neo reproduces music with astonishing clarity. Audio is presented in ultra-fine resolution to reveal details that ordinary earphones are simply unable to achieve.

Extended Playtime

3.5 hours of non-stop music is extended to 12 hours with the charging case. Recharge Liberty Neo even when you’re on the road.

Bluetooth 5

Using satellite technology (LDS antenna) Liberty Neo maintains a super-strong Bluetooth connection. Get flawless, skip-free audio up to 33 ft.

IPX7 Water Resistant

Thanks to a precision-designed casing, Liberty Neo prevents water and sweat from penetrating and damaging its sensitive components.

Stereo Handsfree Calls

Unlike ordinary truly-wireless earphones that deliver calls through a single earpiece, Liberty Neo provides in-call stereo sound.

Mini Charging Case

No larger than a car key, the charging case slides effortlessly into any pocket or bag.

True Wireless Earbuds for True Musical Freedom

Liberty Neo true wireless earbuds are the embodiment of musical freedom. They boast our pioneering graphene-enhanced drivers that deliver a wider soundstage, intensified bass, exceptional accuracy, and crystal-clear clarity. The earbuds’ ultra-secure fit keeps them securely in place during your commute, while navigating city streets, or even when working up a sweat. And when you need to recharge, the mini charging case gives Liberty Neo a boost without being constrained by a power outlet and wires.

Key Features

Expertly Tuned Sound: Graphene drivers produce a wider sound stage with exceptional accuracy and clarity. BassUp technology increases bass by up to 43%.

Lightweight and Secure: Proprietary GripFit technology keeps your earbuds securely in position, while the ultra-lightweight 0.2 oz build ensures they’ll never weigh you down.

IPX7 Waterproof: Exclusive SweatGuard protection creates a watertight barrier for your wireless earbuds against rain and sweat.

Unbreakable Connectivity: An external FPC antenna and Bluetooth 5.0 work together to create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and device.

Built-In Microphone: For clear, hands-free calls.

Key Specifications

Audio Sensitivity: 97db SPL

Frequency: 20Hz-20kHz

THD+N: <= 1%

Antenna Return Loss: Typical: -14dB Limit :-12dB

Microphone: MEMS Omnidirectional Mic

Audio Source: iPhone, iPad, Samsung, Blackberry, Nexus, Smartphone, Computer, PC, Notebook, MP4, MP3, etc.

Proprietary Technology: Graphene-Enhanced Drivers, BassUp, SweatGuard, Exclusive Composite Diaphragm

What’s In The Box

Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds

Mini Charging Case

XS/S/M/L EarTips

XS/S/M/L EarWings

Micro USB Cable

User Manual

Note:

If Liberty Neo doesn’t immediately activate after removal from the case, hold the button on both sides for 1 second.If you want to use mono mode, please use the right earbud.This product cannot be connected with multiple devices at the same time. If you need a pair of earbuds that simultaneously connects with multiple devices, check out Soundbuds slim and Spirit X (Upgraded).

How to recharge Liberty Neo after exercise:

Clean with water to remove sweat from the earbuds. Dry completely before placing in the charging case, paying particular attention to the charging connection points.Charge with a 5V certified charger and cable.

Bass You Can Feel: Our exclusive BassUp technology analyzes your audio’s low frequencies in real-time and instantly increases the bass by up to 43%. Stop simply listening to your music, and start really feeling it.

Unbreakable Connectivity: An external antenna combines with Bluetooth 5.0 to create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and your device—even in busy places. No skips, no drops.

IPX7 Protection: SweatGuard protection creates a watertight barrier for the wireless earbuds against rain and sweat. It even resists water from the tap when you’re washing away the sweat after a hardcore workout.

Power a Week of Listening: Using our Anker heritage and high-efficiency power cells, Liberty Neo delivers over 5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra 15 hours from the compact charging case.





