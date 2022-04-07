UPS Partners Jumia to Expand Logistics Services in Africa

Jumia and UPS announced today a partnership giving UPS access to Jumia’s last-mile logistics capabilities and infrastructure to grow its delivery services in Africa.

Leveraging the Jumia infrastructure in Africa, UPS will offer its customers an extended range of delivery solutions, including door to door package delivery and collection, with a variety of payment options.

This partnership will also allow UPS to leverage the extensive network of Jumia drop-off and pick-up stations to expand the UPS reach and coverage across more towns and cities in Africa.

The collaboration will initially cover Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, with plans for expansion to Ghana and Ivory Coast, and thereafter to the remaining African countries where Jumia operates.

“At the beginning of our journey, 10 years ago, logistics infrastructure was one of the most challenging aspects of our operating environment. This challenge was a catalyst for us to build an unparalleled logistics platform in Africa offering our sellers and consumers reliable, convenient and cost-effective delivery services. Today, we are helping other businesses overcome these infrastructure challenges by giving them access to our logistics platform,” says Apoorva Kumar, senior vice president logistics, Jumia.

“We are delighted and humbled by the opportunity to partner up with UPS, a global logistics leader, to offer them last mile solutions in Africa. We view this as a validation of the strength of our logistics platform as well as an incentive to double down on our efforts to further enhance our services and build a world-class logistics business in Africa.”

Gregory Goba Ble, vice president of engineering and operations for Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa, UPS says: “This partnership will help small and medium-sized businesses in Africa that make up 90 percent of all businesses on the continent and are the backbone of the economy. UPS’s asset-light approach, like the Jumia partnership, offers a pathway for businesses to quickly and reliably connect to new customers around the world through our global network, potentially accelerating their revenue growth.”

