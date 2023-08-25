Urbanization and Renewable Energy Awareness Propel Global Solar Windows Market to 2032

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Solar Windows Market By Cell Type (Thin Film Photovoltaics (TPVs), Polymer Solar Cell, Others), By Transparency Type (Partial, Full), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global solar windows market size was valued at $9.0 million in 2022, and solar windows industry is projected to reach $22.5 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Solar windows are designed to generate electricity while maintaining their transparency, allowing natural light to enter a building while simultaneously producing renewable energy. These windows have the potential to revolutionize the way we generate and use energy in buildings, making them a promising option for achieving energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.

The market for solar windows is being driven by the increase in demand for sustainable energy solutions, the need for energy-efficient buildings, and advancements in technology related to the development of transparent solar cells. These factors have led to a surge in the construction of green buildings, where solar windows are used to generate renewable energy and reduce energy consumption.

Solar windows may not be as widely used for power generation due to their appearance and durability. Furthermore, their transparency makes them more prone to scratches and other types of damage than conventional solar panels. These factors may restrict adoption in markets where cost, appearance, and durability are crucial factors.

The demand for solar windows is also driven by the rise in awareness of the need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions. Consumers adopt ways to reduce their carbon footprint, and solar windows provide an opportunity to generate renewable energy while still enjoying the benefits of natural light in their homes and offices.

Many governments across the world offer incentives to encourage the adoption of renewable energy in various applications. In some cases, these incentives specifically target installing solar energy systems, including transparent solar cells such as solar windows in the construction sector. For example, in the U.S., the federal government provides a tax credit for the installation of solar energy systems, which may significantly reduce the cost of installing a solar energy system.

The solar windows market is segmented by solar cell type, transparency type, application, and region. On the basis of solar cell type, the market is divided into thin film photovoltaics, polymer solar cell, and others. On the basis of transparency type, it is bifurcated into partial and full. On the basis of application, it is classified into residential, commercial, automotive, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is a significant market for solar windows, owing to the presence of a large number of green buildings and the surge in demand for sustainable energy solutions. The U.S. and Canada are the major contributors to the solar windows market in this region. Initiatives of the U.S. government to promote renewable energy and energy-efficient buildings have also boosted the demand for solar windows in the country.

Europe is a mature market for solar windows, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK leading the market. The region has a significant number of green buildings, and government initiatives to promote renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions have further boosted the demand for solar windows in the region.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth in the solar windows market in the coming years, owing to the surge in demand for energy-efficient buildings and the rise in awareness of the benefits of renewable energy. China, Japan, and Australia are the major contributors to the solar windows market in this region.

LAMEA is an emerging market for solar windows, with countries like Brazil, the Middle East, and Africa showing significant growth potential. The increase in focus on renewable energy and sustainability of this region, along with government initiatives to promote energy-efficient buildings, is expected to boost the demand for solar windows in the region.

Impact of Covid-19 on Global Solar Windows Market

The solar windows market is expected to see continued growth in the coming years despite the short-term disruptions caused by the pandemic. The increase in demand for sustainable building materials, combined with the growth in awareness of renewable energy, is expected to drive greater adoption of solar windows in both residential and commercial applications.

In addition, there are several ongoing research and development efforts aimed at improving the efficiency and durability of solar windows. These efforts are focused on developing new materials and manufacturing processes that could help reduce costs and improve the overall performance of solar windows.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Global Solar Windows Market

Ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine had a significant impact on the solar window market. due to significant production of solar panels in Ukraine, which includes solar windows, hence; the ongoing war disrupts the supply chain. Furthermore, war causes economic insecurity, which has a significant impact on investment in renewable energy, which includes solar windows. As a result, investors are expected to be hesitant to invest in projects in a volatile region, slowing the growth of the solar windows market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the solar windows industry are Glass to Power SpA, SolarWindow Technologies, Inc., Heliatek, Brite Solar, Ubiquitous Energy, Onyx Solar Group LLC., Polysolar, PHYSEE, Solaria Corporation, and Energyglass. These players have adopted various strategies to gain a higher share or retain leading positions in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the solar windows market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing solar windows market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the solar windows market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global solar windows market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

Others

By Cell Type

Thin Film Photovoltaics (TPVs)

Polymer Solar Cell

Others

By Transparency Type

Partial

Full

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Brite Solar

EnergyGlass

Glass to Power

Heliatek

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Physee

Polysolar

Solaria Corporation

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

Ubiquitous Energy, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Intensity of rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in urbanization led to a surge in the demand for sustainable energy options

3.4.1.2. Growing consumer awareness positively impacts the solar windows

3.4.1.3. Government incentives encourage the adoption of renewable energy

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Appearance and durability

3.4.2.2. High production cost

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Transparent properties of solar windows have resulted in a broad spectrum of practical usage

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.6. Key Regulation Analysis

3.7. Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Thin Film Photovoltaics (TPVs)

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis by country

4.3. Polymer Solar Cell

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis by country

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Partial

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis by country

5.3. Full

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis by country

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis by country

6.4. Automotive

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market share analysis by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market share analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast By Region

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.5.1. U.S.

7.2.5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.2.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.2.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.2. Canada

7.2.5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.2.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.2.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.2.5.3. Mexico

7.2.5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.2.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.2.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.5.1. Germany

7.3.5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.3.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.3.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.2. UK

7.3.5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.3.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.3.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.3. France

7.3.5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.3.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.3.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.4. Italy

7.3.5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.3.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.3.5.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.5. Spain

7.3.5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.3.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.3.5.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.3.5.6. Rest of Europe

7.3.5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.3.5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.3.5.6.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.4.5.1. China

7.4.5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.4.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.4.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.2. Japan

7.4.5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.4.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.4.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.3. India

7.4.5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.4.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.4.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.4. South Korea

7.4.5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.4.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.4.5.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.5. Australia

7.4.5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.4.5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.4.5.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.4.5.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4.5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.4.5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.4.5.6.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5. LAMEA

7.5.1. Key trends and opportunities

7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.5.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.5.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.5.5.1. Brazil

7.5.5.1.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.5.5.1.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.5.5.1.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5.5.2. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.5.5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.5.5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5.5.3. South Africa

7.5.5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.5.5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.5.5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Application

7.5.5.4. Rest of LAMEA

7.5.5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by Cell Type

7.5.5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by Transparency Type

7.5.5.4.4. Market size and forecast, by Application



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Top player positioning, 2022



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Glass to Power

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Operating business segments

9.1.5. Product portfolio

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Operating business segments

9.2.5. Product portfolio

9.2.6. Business performance

9.3. Physee

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Operating business segments

9.3.5. Product portfolio

9.4. Brite Solar

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.5. EnergyGlass

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Operating business segments

9.5.5. Product portfolio

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Solaria Corporation

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Operating business segments

9.6.5. Product portfolio

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Onyx Solar Group LLC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.8. Polysolar

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Operating business segments

9.8.5. Product portfolio

9.9. Ubiquitous Energy, Inc.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Heliatek

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Operating business segments

9.10.5. Product portfolio



List of Tables

TABLE 01. GLOBAL SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 02. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR THIN FILM PHOTOVOLTAICS (TPVS), BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 03. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR POLYMER SOLAR CELL, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 04. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 05. GLOBAL SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 06. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR PARTIAL, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 07. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR FULL, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 08. GLOBAL SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 09. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR RESIDENTIAL, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 10. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR COMMERCIAL, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 11. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR AUTOMOTIVE, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 12. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 13. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY REGION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 14. NORTH AMERICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 15. NORTH AMERICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 16. NORTH AMERICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 17. NORTH AMERICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 18. U.S. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 19. U.S. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 20. U.S. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 21. CANADA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 22. CANADA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 23. CANADA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 24. MEXICO SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 25. MEXICO SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 26. MEXICO SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 27. EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 28. EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 29. EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 30. EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 31. GERMANY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 32. GERMANY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 33. GERMANY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 34. UK SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 35. UK SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 36. UK SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 37. FRANCE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 38. FRANCE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 39. FRANCE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 40. ITALY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 41. ITALY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 42. ITALY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 43. SPAIN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 44. SPAIN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 45. SPAIN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 46. REST OF EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 47. REST OF EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 48. REST OF EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 49. ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 50. ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 51. ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 52. ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 53. CHINA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 54. CHINA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 55. CHINA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 56. JAPAN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 57. JAPAN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 58. JAPAN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 59. INDIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 60. INDIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 61. INDIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 62. SOUTH KOREA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 63. SOUTH KOREA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 64. SOUTH KOREA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 65. AUSTRALIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 66. AUSTRALIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 67. AUSTRALIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 68. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 69. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 70. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 71. LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 72. LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 73. LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 74. LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY COUNTRY, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 75. BRAZIL SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 76. BRAZIL SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 77. BRAZIL SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 78. SAUDI ARABIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 79. SAUDI ARABIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 80. SAUDI ARABIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 81. SOUTH AFRICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 82. SOUTH AFRICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 83. SOUTH AFRICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 84. REST OF LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 85. REST OF LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 86. REST OF LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

TABLE 87. GLASS TO POWER: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 88. GLASS TO POWER: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 89. GLASS TO POWER: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 90. GLASS TO POWER: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 91. GLASS TO POWER: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 92. SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 93. SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 94. SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 95. SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 96. PHYSEE: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 97. PHYSEE: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 98. PHYSEE: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 99. PHYSEE: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 100. BRITE SOLAR: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 101. BRITE SOLAR: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 102. BRITE SOLAR: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 103. BRITE SOLAR: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 104. ENERGYGLASS: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 105. ENERGYGLASS: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 106. ENERGYGLASS: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 107. ENERGYGLASS: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 108. ENERGYGLASS: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 109. SOLARIA CORPORATION: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 110. SOLARIA CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 111. SOLARIA CORPORATION: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 112. SOLARIA CORPORATION: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 113. SOLARIA CORPORATION: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 114. ONYX SOLAR GROUP LLC: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 115. ONYX SOLAR GROUP LLC: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 116. ONYX SOLAR GROUP LLC: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 117. ONYX SOLAR GROUP LLC: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 118. POLYSOLAR: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 119. POLYSOLAR: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 120. POLYSOLAR: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 121. POLYSOLAR: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 122. UBIQUITOUS ENERGY, INC.: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 123. UBIQUITOUS ENERGY, INC.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 124. UBIQUITOUS ENERGY, INC.: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 125. UBIQUITOUS ENERGY, INC.: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

TABLE 126. UBIQUITOUS ENERGY, INC.: KEY STRATEGIES

TABLE 127. HELIATEK: KEY EXECUTIVES

TABLE 128. HELIATEK: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

TABLE 129. HELIATEK: PRODUCT SEGMENTS

TABLE 130. HELIATEK: PRODUCT PORTFOLIO



List of Figures

FIGURE 01. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032

FIGURE 02. SEGMENTATION OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032

FIGURE 03. TOP INVESTMENT POCKETS IN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET (2023-2032)

FIGURE 04. LOW BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

FIGURE 05. LOW BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

FIGURE 06. LOW THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

FIGURE 07. LOW THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

FIGURE 08. LOW INTENSITY OF RIVALRY

FIGURE 09. DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS AND OPPORTUNITIES: GLOBALSOLAR WINDOWS MARKET

FIGURE 10. IMPACT OF KEY REGULATION: SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET

FIGURE 11. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS: SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET

FIGURE 12. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY CELL TYPE, 2022(%)

FIGURE 13. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR THIN FILM PHOTOVOLTAICS (TPVS), BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 14. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR POLYMER SOLAR CELL, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 15. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 16. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY TRANSPARENCY TYPE, 2022(%)

FIGURE 17. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR PARTIAL, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 18. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR FULL, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 19. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2022(%)

FIGURE 20. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR RESIDENTIAL, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 21. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR COMMERCIAL, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 22. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR AUTOMOTIVE, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 23. COMPARATIVE SHARE ANALYSIS OF SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET FOR OTHERS, BY COUNTRY 2022 AND 2032(%)

FIGURE 24. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET BY REGION, 2022

FIGURE 25. U.S. SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 26. CANADA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 27. MEXICO SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 28. GERMANY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 29. UK SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 30. FRANCE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 31. ITALY SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 32. SPAIN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 33. REST OF EUROPE SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 34. CHINA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 35. JAPAN SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 36. INDIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 37. SOUTH KOREA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 38. AUSTRALIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 39. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 40. BRAZIL SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 41. SAUDI ARABIA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 42. SOUTH AFRICA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 43. REST OF LAMEA SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET, 2022-2032 ($THOUSAND)

FIGURE 44. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY YEAR

FIGURE 45. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY DEVELOPMENT

FIGURE 46. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES, BY COMPANY

FIGURE 47. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYERS

FIGURE 48. COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

FIGURE 49. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP: SOLAR WINDOWS MARKET

FIGURE 50. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2022

FIGURE 51. SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: NET REVENUE, 2019-2021 ($MILLION)

FIGURE 52. SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: REVENUE SHARE BY SEGMENT, 2021 (%)

FIGURE 53. SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES, INC.: REVENUE SHARE BY REGION, 2021 (%)

Companies Mentioned

Brite Solar

EnergyGlass

Glass to Power

Heliatek

Onyx Solar Group LLC

Physee

Polysolar

Solaria Corporation

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

Ubiquitous Energy, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yzgg3b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urbanization-and-renewable-energy-awareness-propel-global-solar-windows-market-to-2032-301910034.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

