Urikar AT1’s Power, Depth and Speed Test

When it comes to picking a massage gun, there are three things you should consider, how powerful the motor is, how fast the head oscillates and the massage gun amplitude or depth at which the head moves. These three factors matter because it will affect the overall comfort level of the massage.

The Urikar AT1 massage gun performs perfectly in these three aspects. This is a handheld percussive massage gun with the aim is to provide deeper muscle therapy to help relieve the muscle soreness and pains so that it makes the users move better.

Powered by an industrial-grade proprietary brushless motor that uses QuietPower 2.0 technology, AT1 delivers up to 65lbs of no-stall force, 16mm amplitude, and speeds of up to 3800 percussion per minute. You can quickly relieve soreness in large muscle groups like the quads, glutes and hamstrings, helping you warm up and recover from workouts in record time

Now, just check out the video below about the Urikar AT1 test with watermelon, finger and soda to learn more about this professional AI-powered massage gun from different perspectives.

In addition to the features we’ve shown above, here are some other key features you cannot miss out.

What Makes Urikar AT1 Massage Gun Stand Out

1. Massage Head Auto Recognition

AT1 is able to recognize the massage head automatically you insert based on data obtained from its sensors. And it can intelligently adjust the rotation speed according to how hard you push the device into the body.

2. Smart Adaptive Speed

AT1’s built-in NFC sensor enables smart percussive speed adaptation based on the distance between the device and your body.

3. Ultra Low Noise

Using the graphene coating, AT1 is able to greatly reduce the coefficient of friction for increased efficiency and provide impressively high performance while producing minimal noise (just 49dB).

4. 8-Adjustable Speeds

AT1 offers 8 adjustable speeds to accommodate for a wide variety of uses, body types and scenarios.

5. 600-Minutes Working Time

AT1 comes with a rechargeable 2600mAh lithium battery that provides up to 10 hours of sustained use once fully charged.

6. HD Touch Screen

Equipped with the HD touch screen, you can learn all the massage info from the screen and change the massage speed simply by hitting the screen.

7. Unique D-shaped Handle

Featuring an ergonomic D-shaped handle, AT1 helps you reach anywhere, even those awkward sections of your back without straining your arm, hand or wrist.

Now, massage gun Urikar AT1 has hit the Urikar official website with $169.99, for that, just enter the special coupon code AT1100OFF at checkout, and then save an extra $100, from the local warehouse without additional costs, just visit to learn more about it.

Also, you can find more fitness products with the best promo codes from Urikar there:

Urikar Pro 3 – Available for $79.99, saving $60 off with code PRO360OFF

Urikar Pro 2 – Available for $89.99 with $60 off with code PRO260OFF.

All of those are of course fantastic deals with FREE delivery from the local warehouse without additional costs, so check it out.

