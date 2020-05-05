Urvashi Rautela channelises her inner Kareena Kapoor aka Poo from K3G — watch video | Bollywood Life

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela seems too inspired by Kareena Kapoor’s Poo act in “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”, going by her new post. Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a video where she sways with music. She is dressed in a white blazer and blue shirt, and she completes her look with bold red lips and hair tied in a neat ponytail. Also Read – Urvashi Rautela misses her ‘mathematics classes’, says ‘My grandfather was Gold medallist in Mathematics’

Alongside the video, she wrote the famous dialogue mouthed by Kareena Kapoor as Poo in the film: "How dare you ? 'Tumhara koi haq nai banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago' (you have no rights to look so beautiful) Not fair : Poo Kkkg… #channellingmyinnerpoo.". Check out the video below:



Urvashi, recently shared that she misses her mathematics classes. Taking to Instagram, she had shared had shared an image with a hot pout, and had captioned it: “”x =-b±vb2-4ac/2a #quadraticformula, miss my mathematics classes. My Grand father was Gold medalist in Mathematics & lot more. I wish i could….”. Check out her post below:

On the work front, Beat Pe Tthumka, a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi Rautela has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick, Virgin Bhanupriya.

(As per inputs from IANS)

