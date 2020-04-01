Urvashi Rautela copy-pastes US writer’s tweet on Parasite, he asks ‘why didn’t she at least correct the grammar?’

Actor Urvashi Rautela has landed in a plagiarism controversy yet again as she went on to share her views on the Oscar-winning film Parasite on Twitter, or rather copy-pasting the views of a New York-based author JP Brammer. Urvashi has earlier shared tweets by model Gigi Hadid and PM Narendra Modi without giving due credit.

Taking to Twitter to talk about Parasite, Urvashi wrote on Tuesday, “One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love.”

However, John didn’t take offence of Urvashi copying the tweet, instead saying that he’s ‘rooting for her’. The writer commented on a collage of screenshots of his and Urvashi’s tweets that a user posted to bring the incident to his attention.

“why didn’t she at least correct the grammar” um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow — JP (@jpbrammer) March 31, 2020

Urvashi’s followers soon reacted with screenshots of John’s tweet, with many of them calling her a “thief.” A follower commented, “It’s no brain time.” Another wrote, “Why am I not surprised” along with a rolling eyes emoji.

Urvashi has been part of similar controversies in the past. The actor had wished Shabana Azmi a swift recovery post her car accident. However, her tweet turned out to be a copy of the tweet posted by none other than PM Modi. She had earlier also copied model Gigi Hadid’s note she’d written to slam the media.

