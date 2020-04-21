Urvashi Rautela goes back to her Miss Universe days, posts stunning swimsuit pics | Bollywood Life

Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane, reminiscing about the time she represented India at the Miss Universe pagaent. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph of herself in a magenta bikini with a sash that has “India” written on it. She completed her look with a sizzling red lipstick and smokey eye make-up. “Miss Universe #universeunited , always united while we’re apart love and miss you @realpaulashugart,” she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website. Also Read – Urvashi Rautela enjoys breakfast in THIS hot bikini, and we don’t know if the food looks better or the actress — watch video

Urvashi had earlier shared a photograph of herself from her Miss Universe days. She is seen donning a white sequinned dress with a plunging neckline paired with white drop earrings and fiery red lipstick. Also Read – WTF Wednesday: Urvashi Rautela deflecting the blame on her social-media team after the ‘Parasite’ tweet plagiarism row is making us roll our eyes

On the work front, Urvashi’s latest music video “Beat Pe Thumka”. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Bored’ Urvashi posts a sexy pic

