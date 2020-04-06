Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Killer Black Outfit, See Here

Actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to keep her fans regaled in these boring times of lockdown. Urvashi has been posting a series of oomph-loaded snapshots and videos on her social media over the past few days, and fans are loving it. She has done it again on Monday, posting a photo in a stunning, body-hugging black outfit that, she admits, gave her trouble because she “couldn’t really move in” it!

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in the sexy black outfit with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with pink lips, minimal make-up and hair tied in a neat bun.

“Couldn’t really move in this but it was worth it,” she captioned the image, which currently has 228K likes.

Fans were quick to gush about her latest sensuous style statement in the comments section.

A fan wrote: “Somebody call fire brigade to control this fire.”

Another said: “Beautiful”

“Shine,” one said on the comment section.

Another described the picture as “sexy”.

Urvashi’s new treat for the eyes for her fans follows her recent post where she posed in a multicoloured backless dress. That apart, she has been regularly posting pics and videos in bikini.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,

Instagram,

Facebook,

Telegram,

TikTok and on

YouTube