US Air Force is giving military drones the ability to recognise faces

Software commissioned by the US Air Force will allow drones to identify people via face recognition technology aappp/Shutterstock

The US Air Force can now equip autonomous drones with face recognition technology, raising fears that they could be used to find and kill specified people.

The drones will be employed by special operations forces for intelligence gathering and for missions in foreign countries, according to a contract between the Department of Defense (DoD) and Seattle-based firm RealNetworks. The company’s software, based on machine learning, is designed to work on a drone that is piloting itself, with limited or …