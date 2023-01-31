US and EU agree to collaborate on improving lives with AI

The US and EU have signed a landmark agreement to explore how AI can be used to improve lives.

The US Department of State and EU Commission’s Directorate-General for Communications Networks, Content and Technology (DG CONNECT) simultaneously held a virtual signing ceremony of the agreement in Washington and Brussels.

Roberto Viola, Director General of DG CONNECT, signed the ‘Administrative Arrangement on Artificial Intelligence for the Public Good’ on behalf of the EU.

“Today, we are strengthening our cooperation with the US on artificial intelligence and computing to address global challenges, from climate change to natural disasters,” commented Thierry Breton, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market.

“Based on common values and interests, EU and US researchers will join forces to develop societal applications of AI and will work with other international partners for a truly global impact.”

Jose W. Fernandez, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, signed the agreement on behalf of the US.

The arrangement will deepen transatlantic scientific and technological research through what many believe to be the fourth industrial revolution.

With rapid advances in AI, the IoT, distributed ledgers, autonomous vehicles, and more, it’s vital that fundamental principles are upheld.

In a statement, Fernandez’s office wrote:

“This arrangement presents an opportunity for joint scientific and technological research with our Transatlantic partners, for the benefit of the global scientific community. Furthermore, it offers a compelling vision for how to use AI in a way that serves our peoples and upholds our democratic values such as transparency, fairness, and privacy.”

Some of the specific research areas will include extreme weather and climate forecasting, emergency response management, health and medicine improvements, electric grid optimisation, and agriculture optimisation.

The latest agreement between the US and EU builds upon the Declaration for the Future of the Internet.

(Image Credit: European Commission)

