US arms maker ends production of controversial depleted uranium rounds

US Army M1 Abrams tanks use depleted uranium rounds Stocktrek Images, Inc./Alamy

The maker of a controversial depleted uranium weapon used by the US Army has said that it is ceasing production.

Depleted uranium (DU) is an extremely strong and dense metal that is able to pierce armoured vehicles, making it the prime choice as the chief anti-tank ammunition used by the M1 Abrams, the US Army’s main battle tank. However, it is toxic and radioactive, and campaigners linking DU to cancer and other health issues have long called for it to be …