US army to 3D print concrete buildings and bridges in disaster areas
The US Army Corps of Engineers can now print concrete barracks, bunkers and other structures in challenging environments. Its Automated Construction of Expeditionary Structures (ACES) programme has also drawn up plans to create the world’s first 3D-printed vehicle bridge, and prototype printers should be in the field next year.
“Our priority was to develop a capability utilising 3D printing technology for use in an expeditionary environment, specifically suited for military purposes,” says Megan Kreiger, programme …
