US-based software company MindBowser Redefines Work Culture with MindBowser Mileage (M2) Programme

Embraces milestones of employees’ journey with comprehensive rewards

PUNE, India, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MindBowser, a US-based offshore software solutions company having development center in Pune, India, introduces MindBowser Mileage (M2) Programme for its employees, redefining the workplace culture in India. In their pursuit of building a long term employee engagement programme, the organization will be celebrating and rewarding employees’ milestones from Day 1 to their complete journey.

MindBowser Mileage (M2) Programme unlocks the potential growth, celebrates significant events, and protects the health of every individual working at the organization. Right from the first working day, 50 percent salary assurance for 2 years is insured under Accidental benefit, supporting the extended family of the employee. Then there are rewards on employee’s life milestones such as marriage, childbirth, new home etc. The rewards increase for each year of experience with the company. As the growth trajectory of the employee evolves, the M2 programme encourages further growth by providing high-tech laptops which employees can own, accessories and learning opportunities. Added to these perks are contribution to first home cost, family holidays, support for self and children’s higher education and children’s marriage. The M2 programme also secures the last milestone, i.e. retirement of its employees with monthly pensions. M2 also has an entrepreneurship fund and support for employees that want to build their own ideas.

Speaking about the programme, Ayush Jain Founder & CEO quotes, “We have always focused on creating a positive and innovative culture where leadership, individual growth, and learning & development initiatives are woven into the fabric of our business. Retaining talent is a result of a rewarding culture and a key to business success. Our MindBowser Mileage (M2) Programme aims at building a highly valued recognition culture and uplifting environment for our employees.”

He further adds, “Culture matters more than compensation. Recognition with help for children’s education or buying the first house heightens the message of appreciation and can, therefore, make more impact than an anticipated raise. We create a positive work culture wherein employees are driven by a purpose to achieve a common goal, strive to go the extra mile, take ownership and become consistent achievers. An open environment can be as simple or complex as the leader desires. Hence, the M2 programme will create a healthy working environment while promoting positive work culture across generations.”

The programme is one of its kind in the IT industry that is long marred with high attrition rates and cut throat competition for talent. Initiatives like M2 programmed are the right steps that foster leadership, career growth, work-life balance, and invoke entrepreneurship amongst employees. The M2 programme is a precedent to the evolving nature of HR initiatives for companies that should focus not on a one time benefit but a holistic strategy for employee wellbeing. Furthermore, the company inspires Learning & Development through the programme to upgrade their employees’ skillset, boost morale and encourage their retention. As a technology consulting company, MindBowser aims to retain and attract top talent.

About MindBowser

Founded in 2010, MindBowser is an offshore software Solutions Company headquartered in the US with its India base in Pune. The company provides expert technology teams & solutions to SMEs and startups. The company takes pride in being able to create multiple technology startups and work on high impact ideas in healthcare, Insurance and SaaS. MindBowser portfolio companies have collectively raised 300Mn+ USD external funding from the likes of Chan Zuckerberg initiative, Simons Foundation, The Carson family charitable trust, Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz and many more. The team is proficient to deliver quick and quality solutions. With a blend of experts and a proven track record, their web designers, mobile engineers, software developers, graphic designers, software testers and business analysts make it possible to offer their clients affordable solutions that are both innovative and highly influential.

