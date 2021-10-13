US becomes world’s largest bitcoin miner after China crackdown

A row of bitcoin-mining USB devices Arina Habich / Alamy

The US has become the world’s largest bitcoin-mining nation after a regulatory crackdown in China earlier this year saw the country plummet from a dominant 38 per cent of global market share to zero.

Analysis from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI), published by researchers at the University of Cambridge, shows that the US more than doubled its own global market share, from 16.8 per cent in April to 35.4 per cent at the end of August, as Chinese miners moved their …