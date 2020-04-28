US cases near one million as Britain honours workers

US cases of the coronavirus are approaching one million, having doubled in 18 days, and make up one-third of all infections in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

More than 56,000 Americans have died of the highly contagious respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the virus, an average of about 2000 a day this month, according to the tally.

The actual number of cases is thought to be higher, with state public health officials cautioning that shortages of trained workers and materials have limited testing capacity.

About 30 per cent of the cases have occurred in New York state, the epicentre of the US outbreak, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania.

Globally, coronavirus cases top 3 million since the outbreak began in China late last year. The United States, with the world’s third-largest population, has five times as many cases as the next hardest-hit countries of Italy, Spain and France.

Of the top 20 most severely affected countries, the United States ranks fifth based on cases per capita, according to a Reuters tally. The United States has about 30 cases per 10,000 people. Spain ranks first at over 48 cases per 10,000 people, followed by Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.

US coronavirus deaths, the highest in the world, now exceed the total number of Americans killed in the 1950-53 Korean War – 36,516.

Coronavirus deaths total just below the 58,220 Americans killed during the Vietnam War that ended in 1975.

The coronavirus has killed more people in the United States than the seasonal flu in recent years, except for the 2017-2018 season, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Flu deaths range from a low of 12,000 in the 2011-2012 season to a high of 61,000 during 2017-2018.

Coronavirus deaths in the United States fall far short of the Spanish flu, which began in 1918 and killed 675,000 Americans, according to the CDC. Unprecedented stay-at-home orders to try to curb the spread of the virus have hammered the economy, with the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits over the last five weeks soaring to 26.5 million.

About a dozen states are beginning to relax the stay-at-home restrictions despite the warning of health experts that premature actions could cause a surge in new cases.

BRITAIN HOLDS MINUTE’S SILENCE

Britain has fallen silent in honour of health and other key workers who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

People paused on Tuesday in a sombre nationwide tribute to the sacrifice made by those on the frontline, in roles ranging from doctors and nurses to carers, cleaners, porters and bus drivers.

Healthcare staff, some tearful, bowed their heads in memory of colleagues, followed in some areas by applause. Elsewhere, traffic stopped as essential workers in all key sectors were remembered.

media_camera Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson pauses for a minute’s silence. PICTURE: AFP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed key workers who have lost their lives in the pandemic will not be forgotten.

Just back at work after recovering from COVID-19, he joined the countrywide commemoration, which the Unison union, the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal of College of Nursing had campaigned for.

Mr Johnson stood in silence alongside Cabinet Secretary Mark Sedwill and Chancellor Rishi Sunak inside 10 Downing Street.

Afterwards, the PM tweeted: “This morning I took part in a minute’s silence to remember those workers who have tragically died in the coronavirus pandemic. The nation will not forget you.” More than 100 NHS and social care workers have lost their lives. Workers in other key sectors such as transport are also among those who have died while carrying out their vital work during the pandemic. College of Nursing chief Dame Donna Kinnair said: “I am heartened to hear how many people took part in the minute’s silence to honour the memory of staff who have tragically died during the pandemic.

“We thought it was important to pay tribute publicly to those who have lost their lives to the virus, and I am proud that so many took the time to do so this morning.” She issued an urgent call for protection of workers, saying the death toll must not be allowed to rise.

“An even greater task now remains – to stop more joining the tragic number of those who have died. All key workers, healthcare staff among them, must be afforded the greatest protection

FEARS OVER ILLNESS HITTING KIDS

A new mystery illness hitting children in the UK with COVID-19 like symptoms has prompted British health authorities to order an urgent review.

The rise of the potential threat against children has caused concern, with coronavirus previously thought to give children only mild symptoms.

Doctors in London have been alerted to watch out for the rare illness, amid fears of a new strain of the disease.

“There is a growing concern that a SARS CoV-2 (COVID-19) related inflammatory syndrome is emerging in children in the UK, or that there may be another, as yet unidentified, infectious pathogen associated with these cases,” the alert to doctors said.

“Please refer children presenting with these symptoms as a matter of urgency.”

The illness also causes stomach pain, gastro and heart inflammation, the alert said.

Doctors were warned it may have similar symptoms to Kawasaki disease, which affects children under five and commonly includes a high temperature for five days.

There have been reports of cases in London and other parts of the UK.

A separate alert from the Paediatric Intensive Care Network confirmed the issue.

Professor Stephen Powis, the national medical director of England’s public health service, said he had ordered an investigation into the coronavirus-related syndrome.

“We have become aware in the last few days of reports of severe illness in children which might be a Kawasaki-like disease,” he said.

“We have asked our experts, I have asked the National Clinical Director for Children and Young People to look into this as a matter of urgency.”

Any threat of a new virus would put a major strain on the UK’s health system, which has already dealt with more than 21,000 deaths.

Very few serious cases of coronavirus had been recorded in children, although a five-year-old had died of the illness in the UK.

Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical adviser to Boris Johnson’s government, said there was a possible link, but urged caution.

“This is a very rare situation but I think it is entirely plausible that this is caused by this virus, at least in some cases,” he said.

“Because we know that in adults who of course have much more disease than children do, big problems are caused by an inflammatory process and this looks rather like an inflammatory process, a rather different one.

“Therefore, given that we have got a new presentation of this at a time with a new disease, the possibility – it is not a definite, we need to look for other causes as well – but the possibility that there is a link is certainly plausible.”

CHINA SLAMS MORRISON GOVERNMENT

CHINESE officials have accused Australia of selling “vinegar” as “wine,” criticising the Morrison government’s call for an independent review into the origins of the coronavirus as a “political maneuver”.

A public stoush between the two nations over Australia’s push for a global COVID-19 inquiry has continued to escalate, with Trade Minister Simon Birmingham confirming on Tuesday the federal government called China’s Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye after he made “threats of economic coercion”.

Mr Jingye had said the Chinese public would boycott Australian imports if the government continued to pursue a review.

media_camera Chinese Ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye. Picture: AAP

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson took the extraordinary step of publicly highlighting the “content” of the phone call between Mr Jingye, and DFAT Secretary Frances Adamson that took place on Monday.

The spokesperson said Mr Chenge “flatly rejected” Australia’s concerns about his remarks on trade and elaborated “clearly” China’s position on the COVID-19 review proposal.

“(Mr Cheng said) that no matter what excuses the Australian side has made, the fact cannot be buried that the proposal is a political maneuver,” the spokesperson said.

“Just as a western saying goes: cry up wine and sell vinegar”.

The Embassy claimed Ms Adamson “tried her best” to defend Australia’s review proposal.

“(Ms Adamson said) the proposal has neither political motive nor targets China,” the spokesperson said.

“She also admitted it is not the time to commence the review now and Australia has no details of the proposal.

“She further said that Australia does not want the matter to have any impact on Australia-China relationship.”

In a statement the Embassy said Australia should put aside “ideological bias, stop “political games” and do more to “promote” the bilateral relationship with China.

Originally published as US cases near one million as Britain honours workers