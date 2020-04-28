media_play

US coronavirus cases pass one million

The number of virus cases confirmed in the United States has passed one million, accounting for one third of infections worldwide.

State public health officials believe this number could be higher, affected by shortages of trained workers and materials limiting testing capacity.

The daily death toll in the US has averaged 2000 this month.

US President Donald Trump defended his administration’s approach to the outbreak, saying “we’re doing more testing than any other country in the world by far”.