US Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation – Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector is forecast to grow by USD 4277.78 million at a CAGR of 12% between 2022 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the market.
Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a free sample report!
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US as a part of the systems software market, which covers companies developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. Technavio calculates the global systems software market size based on combined revenue generated by companies engaged in the provision of all types of IT software, including cloud-based software.
Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, download an exclusive sample!
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Five Forces
The enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Interpretation of porter five model helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy report!
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Customer Landscape
The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on the penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on deployment and ownership.
- The on-premise segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased adoption of on-premise enterprise data management solutions by BFSI companies in the US. This is because these companies deal with critical data, so they are increasingly relying on the on-premises model, as it is more secure due to end-to-end quality control and no third-party interference.
US enterprise data management market for BFSI sector – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The growing demand for data integration and visual analytics is the major growth driver in the market.
- The exponential rise in data volume has increased the need for analyzing, monitoring, transforming, and interpreting data. Hence, enterprises across end-user sectors, including the BFSI sector, are adopting data management solutions that offer data integration and data analytics.
- Enterprise data management solutions allow real-time synthesizing of data for effective decision-making by facilitating real-time analysis. This enables enterprises to transform, monitor, and deliver data, understand business processes, and bridge the gap between IT and businesses.
- These solutions also help companies to integrate business processes and technical data from different sources and convert that data into meaningful business insights. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of enterprise data management solutions among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.
Recent trends influencing the market
- Technological developments are the key trends shaping the market.
- Manufacturing, telecommunications, infrastructure development, BFSI, and retail industries are growing at a rapid pace in the US. Many companies operating in these industries are exhibiting high demand for technologies and solutions to analyze the increasing volume of data generated.
- To cater to the rising demand from end-users, vendors are focusing on offering specific products based on the needs of such industries. For instance, Magnitude Software, a Texas-based company, offers products and solutions to simplify the management of data to improve the productivity of companies. BFSI organizations such as VISA, Scotiabank, HSBC, and GMO have deployed the company’s master data management (MDM) and dynamic information warehouse (DIW) data management solutions to reduce costs and ensure adherence to regulations.
- This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The high price of enterprise data management software is a major challenge in the market.
- Enterprise data management solutions are expensive due to the high costs associated with development and testing.
- The high cost of these solutions restricts organizations from purchasing them. Moreover, enterprises do not require all the features provided in enterprise data management solutions.
- Hence, some organizations delay their purchase decisions, which limits the growth of the market in focus.
Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!
What are the key data covered in this enterprise data management market for BFSI sector report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector and its contribution to the parent market.
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the enterprise data management market for BFSI sector industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of enterprise data management market for BFSI sector vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The enterprise performance management market is projected to grow by USD 2.23 billion with a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Increased demand for cloud-based enterprise performance management applications is one of the key factors driving the enterprise performance management market growth. However, data security challenges will reduce the growth potential in the market.
- The enterprise application and integration market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,242.64 million. The enhanced efficiency of business processes is notably driving the enterprise application and integration market growth, although factors such as the growing challenges associated with integration may impede the market growth.
|
Enterprise Data Management Market For BFSI Sector Market In US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
148
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 4277.78 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
11.4
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., and Teradata Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 08: Parent market
- Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 11: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 12: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 13: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Ownership Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Deployment – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 6.3 On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Chart on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on On-premise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Cloud – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Cloud – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cloud – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Ownership
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Ownership – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ownership – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Ownership
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Ownership
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership
- 7.3 Large enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Large enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Large enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Large enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Large enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Small and medium enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Small and medium enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Small and medium enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership
- Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)
8 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 8.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 53: Chart on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on End-user – Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 8.3 Commercial banks – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial banks – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial banks – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Commercial banks – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Commercial banks – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.4 Savings institutions – Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Savings institutions – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Savings institutions – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Savings institutions – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Savings institutions – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 8.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
9 Customer Landscape
- 9.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 71: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Broadcom Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Broadcom Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 74: Broadcom Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Broadcom Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Broadcom Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Broadcom Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.4 Cloudera Inc.
- Exhibit 78: Cloudera Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 79: Cloudera Inc. – Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Cloudera Inc. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Cloudera Inc. – Segment focus
- 12.5 GoldenSource
- Exhibit 82: GoldenSource – Overview
- Exhibit 83: GoldenSource – Product / Service
- Exhibit 84: GoldenSource – Key offerings
- 12.6 Informatica Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Informatica Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 86: Informatica Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 87: Informatica Inc. – Key offerings
- 12.7 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 89: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 90: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 91: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.8 Micro Focus International Plc
- Exhibit 92: Micro Focus International Plc – Overview
- Exhibit 93: Micro Focus International Plc – Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Micro Focus International Plc – Key news
- Exhibit 95: Micro Focus International Plc – Key offerings
- 12.9 Mindtree Ltd.
- Exhibit 96: Mindtree Ltd. – Overview
- Exhibit 97: Mindtree Ltd. – Business segments
- Exhibit 98: Mindtree Ltd. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 99: Mindtree Ltd. – Segment focus
- 12.10 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 100: Oracle Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 101: Oracle Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Oracle Corp. – Key news
- Exhibit 103: Oracle Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 104: Oracle Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.11 QlikTech international AB
- Exhibit 105: QlikTech international AB – Overview
- Exhibit 106: QlikTech international AB – Product / Service
- Exhibit 107: QlikTech international AB – Key offerings
- 12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.
- Exhibit 108: Salesforce.com Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 109: Salesforce.com Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 111: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key offerings
- 12.13 SAP SE
- Exhibit 112: SAP SE – Overview
- Exhibit 113: SAP SE – Business segments
- Exhibit 114: SAP SE – Key news
- Exhibit 115: SAP SE – Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: SAP SE – Segment focus
- 12.14 Talend Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Talend Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 118: Talend Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Talend Inc. – Key offerings
- 12.15 Teradata Corp.
- Exhibit 120: Teradata Corp. – Overview
- Exhibit 121: Teradata Corp. – Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Teradata Corp. – Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Teradata Corp. – Segment focus
- 12.16 Winshuttle LLC
- Exhibit 124: Winshuttle LLC – Overview
- Exhibit 125: Winshuttle LLC – Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Winshuttle LLC – Key offerings
- 12.17 Zaloni Inc.
- Exhibit 127: Zaloni Inc. – Overview
- Exhibit 128: Zaloni Inc. – Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: Zaloni Inc. – Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 133: Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 135: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-enterprise-data-management-market-for-bfsi-sector-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics–segmentation—technavio-301691545.html
SOURCE Technavio