US government lab is using GPT-3 to analyse research papers

 January 11, 2023

A tool built using the AI behind ChatGPT can help extract information from scientific paper abstracts. It could help researchers identify important information across thousands of articles

10 January 2023

By Jeremy Hsu

AI could help sift through research papers

Yuri A/Shutterstock

A US government research lab has built a tool for finding and summarising knowledge in scientific paper abstracts. It uses the same AI that powers the recently publicly released chatbot ChatGPT.

“There is a line of sight to the time when we will have research assistants that are AIs that have access to incredible amounts of information,” says John Dagdelen.

Dagdelen and his colleagues at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in California started out with the goal of teaching GPT-3 – an AI built …

