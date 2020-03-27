US Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky says postponing Olympics was ‘certainly the right call’

“I think we all expected it, as we saw how things were going around the world, and here in the US a lot of athletes weren’t able to train, and we could see in the future that was going to be the case,” Ledecky said.

“And it doesn’t really make sense to bring everyone from around the world together in the middle of a pandemic.”

Like others, Ledecky was scrambling to find a place to swim. But while she normally trains at Stanford, everything in the Bay Area is closed down, she said.

“During these last couple of weeks we’ve been able to swim in some backyard pools, just very small groups,” Ledecky said. “And really I’m not doing anything besides staying in my apartment trying to stay in shape the best I can. But pretty much doing what everyone else is, hunkering down.”