US will choose encryption tools to protect us from quantum computers

An artist’s impression of a future computer processor. Quantum processors might make it difficult to keep data safe from hackers Olemedia/Getty Images

After five years of testing, the US standards body – the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) – is today due to announce its chosen cryptographic algorithms that will keep sensitive data safe from quantum computers.

Why are new algorithms needed?

We use cryptography every day, whether we know it or not. Our social media messages, online banking, email and shopping all rely on cryptographic algorithms that are designed, tested, approved …