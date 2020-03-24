USA Just Reported 10,000 New Coronavirus Cases In A Single Day, Shows How Fast It’s Spreading

More than 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in one day in USA. This raises the tally to 43,700. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to stop hoarding of important medical supplies along with personal protective equipment.

The US has also had more than 130 deaths in a day due to coronavirus. The total deaths are 550 as of Monday night.

This data is according to Worldometer, a website which compiles COVID-19 cases.

Trump signed the executive order, warning that his government would take action against hoarding and excessive pricing of vital medical and personal protective equipment as well as supplies such as hand sanitisers and face masks.

“Very simply, we will not allow anyone to exploit the suffering of American citizens for their own profit,” he asserted, warning that the Justice Department will aggressively prosecute fraudulent schemes related to the pandemic that has killed more than 15,000 people worldwide.

New York State, in particular New York City, emerged as the hotspot of one of the worst public health crisis in the United States in recent memory. Nearly one in every two Americans infected by novel coronavirus are from New York City which reported 5,085 news cases on Monday taking the total to 20,875.

As many as 157 residents of New York, a city which has one of the highest concentration of people in the country, have died of coronavirus so far. Of the total deaths in the city so far, 43 were reported on Monday.

Health officials warned that COVID-19-related casualty figures in New York are expected to jump significantly in the coming days.

With Inputs From PTI.