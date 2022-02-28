USAID, Google Partner to Train Egyptian Women, Youth and Entrepreneurs

The United States Agency for International Development has entered into a strategic partnership with Google, to equip Egyptian women, youth, and entrepreneurs with digital skills.

The collaboration between USAID and Google was announced at the opening session of the 7th annual Women for Success conference held in Cairo, Alamein, and Alexandria.

Last year, the programme trained 500 Egyptians. It is designed to teach digital marketing skills, how to build a website and market through social media, and provides free courses from Google’s “Maharat min Google” e-learning platform.

At the event, USAID Mission Director Leslie Reed said, “As we approach Women’s Month in March, the U.S. Government reaffirms our commitment to empowering women. Through USAID and Google’s collaboration, hundreds more Egyptian women will be among the business owners and youth to acquire new digital skills to take their careers and businesses to the next level.” Women participants may also join Google’s #IamRemarkable initiative, a workshop with practical exercises that encourages women and other underrepresented groups to speak up and celebrate their achievements in the workplace.

The alliance builds on a long history of U.S. Government investment in Egypt’s leading professional networks—including the Women’s Entrepreneurs Network, the Youth Entrepreneurs Network, and Tiye Angels, Egypt’s first women’s angel investors network. Over the past four decades, the U.S. Government has helped more than 10,000 Egyptians strengthen their businesses through mentorship programmes, incubators, and accelerators.

Since 1978, the American people have invested over $30 billion (EGP 471 billion) to support Egypt’s economic development in total.

Related