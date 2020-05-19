Usain Bolt and partner Kasi Bennett welcome baby girl

The news was first publicly announced by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Twitter on Monday.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” he said in a tweet.

Bolt, 33, who retired from athletics in 2017, is still the fastest man in history. The 9.58-seconds world record he set over the 100m at the Berlin World Championships in 2009 still stands, as does his 200m world record of 19.19secs, also achieved in Berlin.

An 11-time world champion, Bolt is the only man to win three 100m Olympic titles and won 23 major gold medals during a glorious career.