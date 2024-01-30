USD 36.93 billion Growth Opportunity in Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus Market from 2023 to 2028, 6.48% YOY Growth Expected in 2024 – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus Market is forecast to increase by USD 36.93 billion, at a CAGR of 6.88% with a YOY growth rate of 6.48% between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum will progress. Technavio has segmented the market based on Power Rating (Medium voltage (2-36 kV), High voltage (above 36 kV), and Low voltage (up to 1 kV)), Type (GIS (gas insulated switchgear), AIS (air insulated switchgear), and Others). For more insights on the historical (2018 to 2022) and forecast market size (2024 to 2028) – Request a Free sample report

The medium voltage (2-36 kV) segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. In the modern era, a reliable power supply is crucial for residential, commercial, and industrial operations. Fluctuating power can affect the efficiency of machinery and infrastructure, such as servo motors and motor starters. Medium-voltage switchgear is designed to stabilize power flow, protecting networked devices by managing, metering, and regulating power in distribution systems, especially in industrial, commercial, and utility setups with various power equipment.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth.

APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth by 2028. APAC continues to lead due to rapid urbanization, growth in commercial establishments, and increasing foreign direct investment in process and discrete industries. International players are establishing manufacturing facilities in APAC, leveraging the region’s fast-paced growth. Governments are investing in upgrading electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure and implementing smart grids to address the challenge of uninterrupted power supply in developing countries.

Increasing global power demand is a key factor driving growth. Switchgear and switchboard apparatus play a crucial role in global power transmission and distribution networks. The growing power demand across sectors, driven by population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, necessitates network expansion. The increasing electricity demand, especially in remote areas of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, highlights the need for improved access to power infrastructure.

Increasing demand for smart switchgear and switchboard apparatus is a primary trend shaping growth.

is a primary trend shaping growth. Volatile prices of raw materials is a significant challenge restricting growth.

Essential Components for Electrical Systems

Switchgear and switchboard apparatus are crucial components in electrical systems, serving various applications across industries. Switchgear acts as a protective shield for electrical equipment, housing circuit breakers, protection relays, and disconnect switches. It enables power distribution and control, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of electrical systems. Switchboards, on the other hand, serve as the central hub for power distribution, housing distribution boards, motor control centers (MCC), and surge protection devices. They play a vital role in managing electrical loads and ensuring the smooth functioning of electrical networks. These apparatuses are designed for different voltage levels, including medium, low, and high voltage, and are essential components in substations, distribution transformers, and ring main units (RMU). With advancements in technology, modern switchgear and switchboard apparatus incorporate features like gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), air-insulated switchgear (AIS), intelligent switchgear, and smart grid technology, enhancing their efficiency and reliability in today’s electrical systems.

