Use AI in Clean Transportation: Experience Sharing from Taiwan and the US

TAIPEI, July 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Reducing carbon emissions of urban transportation is pivotal to sustainable development as transportation is one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, according to research from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.[1] While policymakers tried to solve the problems in the transportation sector, it is not fast enough. Therefore, it is important to search for other better solutions to solve the problems caused by transportation. Fortunately, the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) offers innovative solutions.

Yesterday, the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Wall Street Green Summit co-organized the webinar, AI for Smarter and Greener Transportations and Systems: Experience Sharing from Taiwan and the US, to discuss the trendy topic of applying AI technologies to solve the environmental issues in transportation. By discussing and exchanging ideas with international organizations and local experts from the AIHUB, the webinar provided an opportunity to broaden the understanding of AI policy, technologies, and applications.

The founder of the Wall Street Green Summit, Dr. Peter Fusaro, portrayed a general picture of using AI to tackle green gas emissions. He mentioned possible solutions, from models to carbon credits, to achieve zero-emission. Followed by Mr. David Miller, the founder of 3DATX Corporation, carried out a portable emissions measurement system unit to reduce carbon emissions from the car industry.

In terms of logistics, Dr. Lan-Kun Chung, the founder of Singularity & Infinity Co., shared their experience in route optimization software to minimize the miles of travel of trucks. The software can take many features into account to create the most efficient delivery routes, including shipping address, delivery time windows, truck characteristics, route restrictions, and hours of service limitations. The last speech was shared by Mr. Josh Yu, the North America Senior Consultant of Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research. He suggested several potential cooperation projects in AI and climate change between Taiwan and the US.

When it comes to solving the challenges in the transportation industry, companies should consider using AI technologies to provide adequate data and realistic suggestions. Besides, according to our speakers, the integration of AI into the commerce business will move toward cleaner transportation wherever possible.

