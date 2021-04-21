Use Circle Home Plus to keep your kids focused in these last months of school

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Save 20%: Parental control app Circle Home Plus is currently offering 20% off of subscriptions as of April 20, getting you a year (plus the required hub) for $103.20 with code EARTH.

After being stuck with virtual sleepovers for a year, a kid’s itch to go somewhere without their parents will be real this summer.

A parental control app can keep an eye on your kid’s screen time when they’re away from home — and will keep them focused on homework before they’re free to go outside. You can currently save 20% on a year-long subscription on , Circle Home Plus, using code EARTH. The premium software the hub that comes with it will drop to $103.20 (plus free two-day shipping) rather than the usual $129.

Circle Home Plus is essentially a filter for your home WiFi that monitors each child’s behavior depending on what permissions parents have set up. The physical Circle Home Plus, the Bluetooth speaker-looking hub needed for the service, is set up through the simple scanning of a QR code.

The cute, clean dashboard uses color-coded age filters (kid, teen, adult, and none) to designate what’s appropriate for each user. The “kid” platform targets apps popular with ~the youths~ like HouseParty and TikTok, putting toggles and screen time schedules in the hands of parents. “Bedtime” steps in to shut internet access down at a certain time each night and can be customized for different kids. Parents can reward kids for good behavior by sending a reward message, which can come in the form of extending a screen time limit or making bedtime a little later.

The filters will still apply when your kid attends a parent-free get together, thanks to the local VPN that extends Circle’s settings when the device moves out of WiFi range.

