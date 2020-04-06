Usher Carries His Dog on Bike Ride with Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea





Usher is enjoying a day out with his new girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea!

The 41-year-old entertainer held on close to his dog as he and Jenn went for a bike ride on Sunday afternoon (April 5) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Usher

Usher and Jenn, who is the Senior Director of A&R at Epic Record, both stayed safe while wearing scarves over their faces as they spent some time at a park before heading home.

The two have been dating on the low for the past few months now. Back in February, Usher and Jenn attended Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party together, and she shared a photo from the event on Instagram!

Source link