Using Tech to Teach — Smartly

Earlier this week I wrote about the food ordering companies Uber and Grubhub possibly merging, and what this could mean for food delivery. An On Tech reader, Jolyon Ticer-Wurr in Chicago, emailed us, sharing a different perspective on this service.

The following sentence in the May 13th email newsletter touched on so much of what annoys me about tech hype and gig economy “solutions” more generally:

“The true cost of food delivery is a brutal economic reality that most of us never consider, unless we investigate the hidden markups on our cheeseburger dinners.”

Who is the “most of us”? I think it’s people with enough disposable income that they can spend enormous sums of money eating out. As somebody without enormous sums of money and two children to feed, I know the single largest cost savings I can easily make is to cook at home. Note that I didn’t say “stop ordering delivered food” because that’s two expense steps away: (1) restaurant food; (2) delivered to me.

If all the food delivery services went belly-up tomorrow, very few people I regularly interact with would even notice.