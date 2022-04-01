Using Technology Intended for Space, Vertical Platform Martian Farms Discovers Key to Growing Plants 10X Faster: Age-Old Operatic Music

Company’s Chief Science Officer, Matthew Mickens, Says Data Can Be Adapted for At-Home Gardeners

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Could it be this simple? Martian Farms, a vertical-farming platform with a new location in Orange, N.J., is using operatic music to make its crops grow 10 times faster than traditional growing methods.

The company’s chief science officer, Matthew Mickens, who previously worked at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to develop food crops aboard the International Space Station and beyond, said the leafy greens currently growing in conditions directed by Martian Farms’ proprietary LED technology are ahead of their maturation cycle by more than three weeks. He is crediting his own personal playlist that includes the operatic music performed by Maggie Finnegan.

The typical bibb lettuce growing cycle is 26 days; Martian Farms’ plants are currently reaching maturity in less than 3 days. While it hasn’t been tested in residential environments, Mickens says he believes the science will hold up for the average household plant.

“For centuries, people have been working on ways to make plants grow faster—whether it’s by bringing them into controlled environments, adjusting fertilizer blends, or even playing with different light recipes. But this is so simple, and makes so much sense: What if I told you that we’ve discovered something that beats them all….and it’s the music? It’s the high pitch of the arias.” Mickens says.

Last month, Martian Farms announced its first U.S.-based project to bring a high-tech, efficient and ethical approach to agriculture. Its technology is based on 26 years of academic research and a combination of disciplines working at the forefront of their respective fields, including former NASA scientists, and agricultural and manufacturing experts.

Located approximately 20 miles outside of New York City, Martian Farms President and Chief Executive Officer Amin Jadavji said the site selection was purposeful to show the technology’s value to metropolitan areas. Using its proprietary LED light technology, photobiology, and automation, Martian Farms can optimize production of its leafy-green plants while manipulating various environments to accommodate changes in climate, soil and water.

The company’s goal is to cultivate a community to support an other-worldly solution to bring scalable, affordable and sustainable nutrition. Join us – and be in on the joke. Happy April Fool’s Day!

ABOUT MARTIAN FARMS

Martian Farms is using its space-age technology to change farming as we know it on Earth. We grow locally, sustainable, zero-pesticide greens that are blockchain tracked from seed to sale in proprietary, closed-loop, state-of-the-art vertical farming facilities that use up to 99% less land and water than traditional farming. Join our mission at MartianFarms.co.

