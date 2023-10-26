UST Continues Winning Streak with 2023 Mahatma Award for CSR Excellence

~ Comprehensive CSR efforts earn UST prestigious award for driving impact through community transformation~

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been recognized by the 2023 Mahatma Awards for its sustainable and impactful contributions to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This latest recognition has further solidified UST’s position as a global industry leader in CSR initiatives. An initiative of Aditya Birla Group, the award was presented on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, celebrating UST’s commitment to societal upliftment in areas like education, health, livelihood, environment, and disaster relief.

Founded in 1999, UST has embraced its mission of ‘Transforming Lives’. It has continuously showcased its dedication to creating lasting societal value. A highlight of the CSR drive is its Adopt-a-School program, which positively impacts over 32,000 students in India and Mexico. UST supports over 104 schools, promoting accessible, quality education for all.

Further, UST’s humanitarian strides include medical support for those with disabilities and habitat restoration projects in Kerala. Their nature conservation and sustainable livelihood project sourced 75,000 medicinal saplings in 2022 alone, benefiting farmers in various Indian states. In response to global crises, UST has time and time again demonstrated its strong commitment to humanitarian causes. A substantial pledge of 100,000 USD was made to support victims of the conflict in Ukraine, showcasing solidarity with those impacted by war. USsociates from the UK, Ukraine, and Poland put in many hours of selfless volunteering to help distribute much-needed essentials in the refugee camps.

In 2023, India’s IT capital, Bengaluru saw some of its worst floods in recent memory, and UST’s CSR team in Bengaluru responded by taking swift action. Mobilizing relief efforts within 48 hours, the team distributed dry ration kits, tarpaulins, and medical supplies to over 4,000 affected families in urban slums. The Mahatma Award 2023 is a testament to the effectiveness of all these efforts, highlighting UST’s unwavering dedication to social responsibility and reflecting its commitment to positively impacting communities worldwide.

“We are deeply honoured and grateful to receive the 2023 Mahatma Award for CSR Excellence in Community Initiatives. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to making a meaningful impact on society. At UST, our core values drive us to continuously innovate and contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve. This award is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated teams and the transformative power of our community initiatives. We remain steadfast in our mission to create a positive and lasting difference in the lives of those we touch, guided by the principles that define us,” said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST.

“We are delighted and humbled to receive the Mahatma Award for CSR Excellence in Community Initiatives. This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our global volunteer teams working towards sustainable impact. UST’s CSR and sustainability initiatives are driven by a commitment to creating positive change and fostering long-term societal benefits. This award reinforces the significance of our global programs and their impact on communities worldwide. We deeply appreciate the unwavering commitment and hard work demonstrated by our CSR volunteers, our community-based non-profit partners and all of the grassroots organizations working with us. Their compassion and dedication make it possible for us to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of those we serve. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each volunteer for their selfless contributions, embodying the spirit of positive change and community engagement at UST. We will continue to innovate and collaborate to address the evolving needs of our communities, guided by our unwavering commitment to sustainability,” said Smita Sharma, Global Program Manager – CSR, UST.

UST has previously been praised for its CSR excellence, recent accolades include:

Kerala Management Association Award (2023) – Categories: “Health and Hygiene” and “Environment and Greenery”

CSR – Padosan Award (2023) from Trivandrum Management Association – A testament to UST’s local community engagement and impact.

Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association Award (2023): Recognizing UST’s outstanding contribution to CSR in the tech hub of Hyderabad .

. Mahatma Award (2022)- Category: CSR Excellence in the Community Initiative

Project Management Institute South Asia Award (2022) – Project of the Year for the transformative initiative, “Transforming Lives through Education.”

Indian CSR Award (2022): – Category: “Best Environment Protection Initiative of the Year”

To learn more about UST’s social commitment, please visit: https://www.ust.com/en/who-we-are/ust-social-commitment.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients’ organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com.

