UTAS gives $500,000 to students as ‘daily’ help requests come

The University of Tasmania has given out more $500,000 in financial support to about 2000 students during the pandemic. Executive director of student experience Steph Taylor said about 85 per cent of the requests were from international students: “We continue to receive applications daily,” she said. Information on support available from the university is available at utas.edu.au/alerts/coronavirus-update/students including one-off grants of up to $2000. International students are not eligible for Centrelink or the Jobkeeper wage subsidy, and many say they are struggling to pay rent or buy food. One international student, Phirriyalatha Vijayan, said the university should give international students a living stipend during the pandemic, with the money coming from the next scholarship round for new international students. “We really think that we need support, either from the university or from the government,” she said. “UTAS is providing some financial grant schemes, and the Tasmanian government has announced that international students could apply for pandemic assistance grants – I want to thank each organisation in helping us with needed assistance. They gave us hope and light to shine out of darkness. “[But] I think this is the time where the university could consider a living stipend for international students who have already started their journey. At this moment, universities should focus on students who are already here and give to current students who are suffering, instead of offering [new scholarships].” Ms Taylor said UTAS had established a dedicated COVID 19 Support Team who “work with students individually, taking a flexible, case-by-case approach to help students address the challenges they might be facing, tailored to their individual needs.” “This is a challenging time for all of us, but particularly for our international students who are a long way from their homes and families,” she said. “The university has implemented a range of wellbeing, learning and financial supports to provide assistance to students during this time.” IN OTHER NEWS:

