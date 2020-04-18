UTAS management asked to consider pay cut: union

news, local-news,

University of Tasmania management has been asked to consider reducing their salaries because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While not ruling out future cuts, Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black says the focus at present is on making savings in non-salary costs. National Tertiary Education Union Tasmanian secretary Dr Kelvin Michael said there had been no job losses yet but staff may be asked to take leave without pay if they were unable to work because of the pandemic. “We are anticipating that jobs will be lost as a result of COVID-19, but UTAS announced that its finances were in trouble before COVID-19 hit, and therefore the Vice-Chancellor has brought forward two programs (Course Transformation and Working Better),” Dr Michael said. “Both these programs will lead to job losses.” Dr Michael said the union was keen to get a financial update from the Vice-Chancellor. “A financial briefing is very important for us to understand how UTAS plans to move in the remainder of this year,” he said. Some universities interstate have already asked senior executives to take pay cuts. Senior executives at La Trobe University in Melbourne have cut their own pay by 20 per cent from April 25 to July 3 to “share the pain”. The University of New South Wales has asked staff to volunteer for a pay cut to avoid job losses as it grapples with a $600 million budget hole because of the pandemic and drop in international students. Honorary Professor at Macquarie University Margaret Sims said university executives should demonstrate solidarity with their staff by volunteering to take cuts and use that money to support the lower paid staff who were losing their income. “Some of the executives are earning up to $900,000 a year so there is room for generosity”, Professor Sims said. Dr Michael said pay cuts for management were worth considering. “For Vice-Chancellors and other senior staff to take pay cuts does send a message that they are prepared to bear some responsibility,” Dr Michael said. “But of course there is a difference in, for example, reducing your salary from $1 million to $800,000 and losing your job completely. “However, we have asked UTAS management whether they are prepared to reduce their salaries.” Dr Michael said the NTEU had asked UTAS to “pull back” on the Hobart CBD developments and cut spending to consultants. “They have done both – noting that they are committed to the Burnie and Launceston moves but have delayed the Hobart CBD move,” he said. “UTAS have also cut travel budgets in order to manage their finances, which are good steps if they end up protecting jobs. “UTAS and many other universities are facing budgetary challenges this year and for the next few years due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and an ensuing downturn in student mobility.” The NTEU was critical of the Federal Government for not increasing funding for domestic students to match the costs. “The rescue package from the Federal Government maintains the inherent under-funding for domestic student load, which is exactly the problem that UTAS and most other universities “solved” by chasing international student fees,” Dr Michael said. “So, unless anything changes soon, the downturn in international enrolments will produce budget ‘holes’ for UTAS, and we are deeply concerned how that will play out for the viability of UTAS.” Professor Black said the university was responding to the impacts of COVID-19 in a range of ways to ensure teaching and research continued. He said he was “incredibly grateful and proud” of the way people had adapted to change in just a few weeks. “The ability to quickly shift to high quality online learning has seen the vast majority of our students able to continue their studies,” Professor Black said. “Despite student numbers holding relatively steady, there will be a significant financial impact and we have taken a range of steps in response. “Our current focus is on making savings in non-salary costs in order to prioritise our workforce. “As the situation continues to evolve, if it becomes necessary to take further steps to ensure our sustainability, we will act carefully and equitably. “Everything will be on the table including senior executive salaries.” Professor Black said he would continue to work closely with staff and their representatives in a response to the pandemic.

