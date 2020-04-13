UTAS welcomes government support

news, local-news,

The University of Tasmania has welcomed the governments assistance package for tertiary education providers. Federal education Minister Dan Tehan announced universities would have their funding guaranteed at current levels even if their domestic numbers fell. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The government will also slash the cost of short online courses to help Australia retrain. “This plan will help Australians who have lost their job or are looking to retrain to use their time studying nursing, teaching, counselling, allied health or other areas considered national priorities,” Mr Tehan said. IN OTHER NEWS: UTAS Vice-Chancellor Professor Rufus Black said the support would give the sector confidence. “The focus on domestic students aligns with our existing Strategic Plan, introduced last year, which places a key focus on creating pathways for Tasmanians and attracting students from interstate to distinctively Tasmanian courses,” he said. He said he sees the university playing a key role in helping Tasmanians reskill to get back into work. The governments package has come under fire for not doing enough to support universities in covering the whole left by international students. National Tertiary Education Union president Dr Alison Barnes said it will not do enough to cover the whole left by international students. “The $18 billion that Dan Tehan is trumpeting is already budgeted for,” she said. “The additional 20,000 short course places initiative is unlikely to include any additional funding other than what it costs to run them. “We dispute the Minister’s claim that this funding will offset universities’ losses from international students.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/8ff8bbc3-d650-4485-94c3-fbd8044785d8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg