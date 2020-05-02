#UttarRamayanfinale is being telecast tonight. Almost the whole of India was tuned to their TV sets as they saw the tale of Luv – Kush and their comeback to Ayodhya. People were left teary-eyed when the sons informed Lord Rama through a song that they were his children. Everyone who has grown up in the pre-millennial area has heard the tale from their grandparents. The repeat telecast of the show gave many the opportunity to relive their childhood memories. Also, many from the new generation got acquainted with the story. Fans have loved the show. In fact, characters like Kumbhakaran and Vibhishana were trending on social media too. Also Read – Ramayan: Sunil Lahri thanks fans for overwhelming love and says he will never disappoint them

Ramayan is not only an epic but also a tale of many emotions. It talks about loyalty, brotherhood, integrity, sacrifice, moral values, love and familial relationships. People have praised Sunil Lahri immensely for his performance as Lakshman. Swapnil Joshi who played Luv is also being widely appreciated for his acting. Check out the Twitter reactions for #UttarRamayanfinale…

Anyway, broadcasting this now was a masterstroke from @MIB_India and @DDNational. Ramanand Sagar has truly given us a classic which Indians from all generations will surely appreciate! #Uttarramayanfinale #RAMAYAN #RamayanOnDDNational — Poorvi (@poorviz) May 2, 2020

The Nation will always be indebted to Ramanand Sagar for enriching our life with this great #RAMAYAN Thank you @DDNation for great memories and life learning lessons??#UttarRamayanfinale pic.twitter.com/BKyGbGPipC — K. Ankit Kumar அன்கிட் குமார் (@ankit_kalkotwar) May 2, 2020

Feeling the pain of Ending of Ramayana serial of RamanadSagar..

Thank you from my core of my heart#जय_श्री_राम#JaiShriRam#ThankYouRamayan ? — Sumit Rathi??(#StayHomeStaySafe) (@imsumitrathi) May 2, 2020

Born in Lahore, Ramanand Sagar had a tough childhood. He did odd jobs in the day and studied at night. He came to Mumbai in 1949 after the partition of India. After directing several successful films like Ghunghat, Aarzoo, Zindagi, Charas he shifted his attention towards TV. Ramanand Sagar had a very successful career as a producer of historical and mythological shows. He was known as a brilliant writer, which is why the quality of content on the show is so good and timeless.

