Uvaro, Blacks In Technology and OneTen Partner To Sponsor Black Talent for Career Success

Partnership designed to reduce barriers to entry to tech sales careers for Black talent without four-year degrees

HANOVER, N.H., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Uvaro, in partnership with the Blacks In Technology Foundation (BiT) and OneTen, is pleased to announce a new sponsored membership to promote career success for Black talent entering tech sales. Through this partnership, applicants who qualify will enter Uvaro’s 12-week Tech Sales Foundations course and gain sponsored membership to Uvaro with access at no cost to their rapidly growing catalog of upskilling courses for tech sales and customer success roles, workshops, on-demand training, and 24-months of career support. Selected applicants will become registered members of BiT and will join OneTen’s career marketplace which connects Black talent without four-year degrees to well-paying jobs from its coalition of leading employers.

“At our core, Uvaro believes that representation, diversity, and equity are critical to the tech industry’s success and survival,” explains Joseph Fung, CEO and Co-Founder of Uvaro. “We recognize that many of our members, and especially those within the Black community, have faced inequality and barriers that have prevented talented professionals from achieving their potential. As a company, we remain committed to breaking down these barriers and supporting equity and representation. This partnership will allow us to learn from this community and better build programming to support their needs.”

Uvaro is a Career Success company that provides live and on-demand courses across tech sales, customer success, and other programs along with ongoing career development support and workshops, and has a community of members spanning the full spectrum of career seniority.

“We are on a mission to ‘Stomp the Divide’ by establishing standards for world-class technical excellence as we serve members through community, media, and mentorship,” explains Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology (BIT) Foundation. “Our community consists of both technical and non-technical professions supporting the tech industry. Through our partnership with Uvaro, we look forward to bringing even more value to our members as they continue to challenge themselves and the status quo.”

Blacks In Technology is a global platform for people of African descent globally in technology, and The Blacks In Technology Foundation is the largest community of Black people in the technology industry.

“The racial divide in today’s job market is abundantly clear, with the technology sector representing a key area of opportunity for Black talent,” explains Maurice Jones, CEO of OneTen. Partnering with like-minded organizations to ensure a robust pipeline of trained, tech talent that is truly representative of the genius that all of America has to offer, will help close the racial wealth gap, expand career opportunities, and ignite potential within the Black community for generations to come.”

OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over ten years. To be eligible for the sponsored membership, potential members must:

Identify as Black

Reside in the United States of America

Be a registered member of Blacks In Technology (no-cost to join)

A degree or diploma is not required.

Learn more and Apply Now at https://foundation.blacksintechnology.net/uvaro/

About Uvaro

Uvaro is the world’s best Career Success company on a mission to enable professionals to experience more fulfilling careers. Through its proprietary platform, Uvaro provides training, customized and targeted career development services like coaching and more to help its members land successful roles in the tech industry and support their ongoing career development, from hired to retired. Each year, Uvaro members complete thousands of courses and go on to work for some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing technology companies, including Salesforce, PayPal, Fiserv, Vidyard, and Oracle.

Join Uvaro today or learn more at uvaro.com

About Blacks In Technology

Founded in 2008 and established in 2012, Blacks In Technology LLC is the largest community and media organization that focuses on Black people in the technology industry. Through community-focused activities, events and media, Blacks In Technology (BIT) is “Stomping the Divide” by establishing a blueprint of world-class technical excellence and innovation by providing resources, guidance and issuing a challenge to our members to surpass the high mark and establish new standards of global innovation.

Learn more at blacksintechnology.org

About OneTen

Founded in 2020, OneTen is a coalition of leading chief executives and their companies who are coming together to upskill, hire and promote one million Black individuals who do not yet have a four-year degree into family-sustaining jobs with opportunities for advancement over ten years. OneTen connects employers with talent developers and other skill-credentialing organizations, leading nonprofits and community-based partners who support the development of diverse talent. By creating more equitable and inclusive workforces, we believe we can reach our full potential as a nation of united citizens. OneTen recognizes the unique potential in everyone – every individual, every business, every community – to change the arc of America’s story with Black talent.

Join us at OneTen.org, where one can be the difference.

Media requests:

Ashley MacInnis, Uvaro

ashley.macinnis@uvaro.com

902-220-9727

Media Contact

Ashley MacInnis, Uvaro, Inc., 1 9022209727, ashley.macinnis@uvaro.com

SOURCE Uvaro, Inc.