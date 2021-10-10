‘V/H/S/94’ gives a perturbing peek at a curious cult

There’s just something spooky about old videotapes. With visual glitches and audio distortions, these artifacts of a bygone era of entertainment present our world in an eerily unreal way. V/H/S/94 is the fourth film in its found-footage franchise to resurrect this sinister style, unfurling fresh tales of terror in vicious vignettes.

Each V/H/S anthology boasts a band of heralded horror directors behind the scenes. This time, their ranks include Simon Barrett (Séance), Timo Tjahjanto ( May the Devil Take You Too ), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), Chloe Okuno (Slut), and Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin).

Previously, we shared a glimpse of Okuno’s “Storm Drain” segment. This time, we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek of Reeder’s “Holy Hell,” which follows a SWAT team into the headquarters of a strange cult. Now, do you dare venture farther into this realm of the deranged?

V/H/S/94 debuts on on Shudder Oct. 6.