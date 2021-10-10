‘V/H/S/94’ gives a perturbing peek at a curious cult
There’s just something spooky about old videotapes. With visual glitches and audio distortions, these artifacts of a bygone era of entertainment present our world in an eerily unreal way. V/H/S/94 is the fourth film in its found-footage franchise to resurrect this sinister style, unfurling fresh tales of terror in vicious vignettes.
Each V/H/S anthology boasts a band of heralded horror directors behind the scenes. This time, their ranks include Simon Barrett (Séance), Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), Chloe Okuno (Slut), and Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin).
Previously, we shared a glimpse of Okuno’s “Storm Drain” segment. This time, we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek of Reeder’s “Holy Hell,” which follows a SWAT team into the headquarters of a strange cult. Now, do you dare venture farther into this realm of the deranged?
V/H/S/94 debuts on on Shudder Oct. 6.