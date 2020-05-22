Vacancy rate for rentals at 2.6 per cent

news, local-news,

The state’s rental tenancy rate was 2.6 per cent last month, according to data analysed by the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania. In Launceston, the vacancy rate was 2.2 per cent and it was 2.9 per cent in the North-West. The vacancy rate increased to 2.7 per cent in Hobart. REIT president Mandy Welling said median rents across the state remained stable except houses rented at between $320 and $430 per week and units rented at between $280 and $350 a week. In these categories, rents dropped by $20 to $30 a week. Houses in the $300 per week bracket remained steady and units rented for around $250 increased by $10 per week. “These figures represent a steady environment and a trend we hope will continue,” Ms Welling said. “With all the uncertainty and concerns surrounding the real estate market and the potential impact short-stay homes might have on the market, this compounds the need for more housing.” She said institute members had reported they have had several Airbnb properties returning to the long-term rental market as a result of the downturn in the tourism industry. “These properties have eased pressure on the residential tenancy market for now, but it is clear there is still a desperate need for government to build or supply more social housing,” Ms Welling said. The institute recently reported a drop of 27.5 per cent in house sales statewide for April. Sales dropped by 39 per cent in Launceston for the month.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/d0ea64fe-4067-4703-ba0c-17939169c4d2.PNG/r2_5_894_509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg